Raith Rovers star Fankaty Dabo discusses Chelsea schooling that ‘stays with you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers star Fankaty Dabo discusses Chelsea schooling that ‘stays with you’

Dabo came through the West London club's academy.

Fankaty Dabo warming up at Raith Rovers' clash with Greenock Morton. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Fankaty Dabo warming up at Raith Rovers' clash with Greenock Morton. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
By Iain Collin

Fankaty Dabo had to leave behind the glamour of Chelsea – but the Raith Rovers new boy reckons the London club’s football education will last a lifetime.

Dabo came through the ranks with the Premier League giants and rubbed shoulders with some future stars along the way.

He can credit the likes of Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah, Kurt Zouma, Dominic Solanke, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marc Guéhi and Billy Gilmour amongst his former team-mates at The Blues.

The full-back finally called time on his 12 years at Stamford Bridge when he left for Coventry City in 2019.

However, the 28-year-old believes the benefits are everlasting.

Frankaty Dabo is settlign into life at Raith Rovers.
Dabo is settling into life at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“There’s loads of players I played with who have done quite well in their careers,” he told Courier Sport. “There are too many to name.

“The academy was just pumping out talent and the coaches were amazing.

“I was almost lucky to be there and lucky to rub shoulders with players in a group where we all pushed each other to be the best versions of ourselves.

“When you go out on loan or leave the club that education stays with you.

“And people realise it, when you just do little things.

“Even when I went out to Holland, if it wasn’t for Chelsea I would have found it very difficult to adapt to the technical side of the game.

“Chelsea is always good for a player’s career.”

The first time Dabo realised how good a thing he had at Chelsea was when he left the club to go on loan.

Raith Rovers defender Fankaty Dabo.
Raith Rovers defender Fankaty Dabo. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography/RRFC

The full-back joined Swindon Town and then spread his wings with two stints in the Netherlands with Vitesse and then Sparta Rotterdam.

“Holland was different,” he added. “At that age, you don’t want to go, you don’t want to leave the country, you want to stay in England.

“But, in hindsight, it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“It was good for more than just the football; just to learn a new culture and a new language and meet new people was good.

“At that point, my thought was always to be a professional footballer.

“At Chelsea, at that point in time, it was very difficult to actually break into the first-team because of the amount of top, top players who were there.

“So, you actually had to be exceptional – and when you went on loan you had to be exceptional to actually have a little bit of a chance of going back and breaking in.

“But I can’t fault them or have any bad words to say about Chelsea.”

More from Football

Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash
Sam Dalby on 'crazy' Ryan Reynolds welcome, Louis Moult lessons and Dundee United goal…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche picks out key improvement Dundee need to end losing streak at Motherwell
Jason Holt.
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt reveals Livingston lesson Perth club need to learn
Jordan McGhee
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides 'good news' on Jordan McGhee as he assesses Scotland…
St Johnstone coach, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari not fully 'hands-on', says Andy Kirk, but he's getting…
St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach.
JIM SPENCE: Football is a global sport and foreign managers in Scotland a natural…
Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON'T be in dugout for Ross County game…
Lyall Cameron scores at Motherwell.
Dundee at Motherwell: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond reveal joy at helping to support…
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney: Ex-St Johnstone player leaves St Mirren after teen assault charge

Conversation