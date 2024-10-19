House of Gray: Hotel plans lodged for derelict Dundee orphanage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

House of Gray: Hotel plans lodged for derelict Dundee orphanage

The 18th-century mansion on the outskirts of the city has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

By Laura Devlin
House of Gray. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
House of Gray. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A former Dundee orphanage which has lain derelict for decades could be transformed into a hotel.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to redevelop the House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of city.

An application form details plans to create an 18-room bespoke hotel with function spaces to accommodate up to 100 people.

Work will also be carried out to create parking infrastructure and well as landscaping and drainage improvements.

The exterior features would also be refurbished and repaired in keeping with original  building.

The applicants name is listed as Mr. B Moss.

Safety fears at derelict site

The 18th century building – which is A-listed – has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

In May last year fears were raised that children could be “dicing with death” after a group were spotted scaling the roof of the mansion.

And in 2020 similar concerns were flagged, with locals claiming groups of teenagers were gaining access to the site on a regular basis.

The building has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

House of Gray was built between 1714 and 1716 by the 10th Lord Gray, whose family owned Fowlis Estate and Castle.

In 1918, the house and estate were purchased by James Ogilvie, who lived in
there until his death in 1936.

During the Second World War it was used as an orphanage.

However, by 1990 the building was vandalised and derelict.

The site has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A group of investors bought the site the following year and planned to redevelop the house as a 40-bedroom hotel and conference centre complete with golf course.

Restoration work was carried out in the subsequent years, including re-roofing and restoration of the exterior.

But by 2005 the mansion was back on the market.

An application to redevelop House of Gray into seven residential apartments was approved in January 2020 but these plans have also failed to materialise.

More from Dundee

Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction
John Leech was visited by police over an alleged leak.
VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over 'leak'
Glasgow woman accidentally receives LEZ notice
Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee's LEZ has 'never even been to the city'
5
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Fyfe Galbraith to launch debut album
Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho's
East End community campus artist's impression
Dundee set for £300,000 cycle track at new city 'super-school'
12
police travelodge Dundee
Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park
David Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus IT specialist's marriage collapsed after police uncovered stash of child abuse files
Sheli McCoy appears in The Wheel
First look as Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy takes on The Wheel
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and cafe manager Lewis Weston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ex-Dundee United duo's £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe
2

Conversation