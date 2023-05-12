Youths ‘dicing with death’ after climbing roof of former Dundee orphanage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Youths ‘dicing with death’ after climbing roof of former Dundee orphanage

Kids thought to be as young as 10 have been spotted scaling House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of the city.

By James Simpson
Children on the roof of House of Gray in Dundee (right). Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
Children on the roof of House of Gray in Dundee (right). Image: DC Thomson/Supplied

Residents fear children are “dicing with death” after climbing onto the roof of a derelict former orphanage in Dundee.

Kids thought to be as young as 10 have been spotted scaling House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of the city.

The A-listed building, near Dykes of Gray, has been plagued with anti-social behaviour problems in recent years.

Despite plans being approved to transform the site in February 2020, little has been done in the way of regeneration since.

Fatality fears at old Dundee mansion

One man, who did not want to be identified, said up to five children were on the roof on Tuesday night.

He told The Courier: “I genuinely fear someone will be killed if they continue to access the site – particularly the roof of the building.

“I couldn’t believe they were on the roof, some of them only looked about 10 years old.

“They were dicing with death being up there. They were shouting on someone else to come up but I think they thought better of it.

“They were playing on the roof like it was absolutely nothing.”

The former House of Gray orphanage building.

Bill Batchelor, from the Western Gateway Community group, says while he has not been aware of recent issues, more security should be put round the building.

He said: “We were aware of the planning permission to transform the building a few years ago.

“We’re not 100% sure what’s happening with that but, by and large, the whole area is still accessible to get in.

‘Part of that roof could easily give way’

“The last we were aware of any anti-social behaviour was over a year ago.

“The scale of that roof is probably the equivalent of a modern three-storey building.

“Hearing about this incident during the week just reinforces calls for greater security or a further deterrent around the site.

“A part of that roof could easily have given way, given its age.”

Bill Batchelor from Western Gateway Community group
Bill Batchelor from the Western Gateway Community group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

House of Gray was built between 1714 and 1716 by the 10th Lord Gray, whose family owned Fowlis Estate and Castle.

In 1918, the house and estate were purchased by James Ogilvie, who lived in
there until his death in 1936.

The last known use of the house was as an orphanage during the Second World War.

Following the war, the building was abandoned and gradually fell into disrepair.

The property is now on the Buildings at Risk register.

The Courier has been unable to contact the developer behind plans to transform the site.

