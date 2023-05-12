Youths ‘dicing with death’ after climbing roof of former Dundee orphanage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents fear children are “dicing with death” after climbing onto the roof of a derelict former orphanage in Dundee.

Kids thought to be as young as 10 have been spotted scaling House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of the city.

The A-listed building, near Dykes of Gray, has been plagued with anti-social behaviour problems in recent years.

Despite plans being approved to transform the site in February 2020, little has been done in the way of regeneration since.

Fatality fears at old Dundee mansion

One man, who did not want to be identified, said up to five children were on the roof on Tuesday night.

He told The Courier: “I genuinely fear someone will be killed if they continue to access the site – particularly the roof of the building.

“I couldn’t believe they were on the roof, some of them only looked about 10 years old.

“They were dicing with death being up there. They were shouting on someone else to come up but I think they thought better of it.

“They were playing on the roof like it was absolutely nothing.”

Bill Batchelor, from the Western Gateway Community group, says while he has not been aware of recent issues, more security should be put round the building.

He said: “We were aware of the planning permission to transform the building a few years ago.

“We’re not 100% sure what’s happening with that but, by and large, the whole area is still accessible to get in.

‘Part of that roof could easily give way’

“The last we were aware of any anti-social behaviour was over a year ago.

“The scale of that roof is probably the equivalent of a modern three-storey building.

“Hearing about this incident during the week just reinforces calls for greater security or a further deterrent around the site.

“A part of that roof could easily have given way, given its age.”

House of Gray was built between 1714 and 1716 by the 10th Lord Gray, whose family owned Fowlis Estate and Castle.

In 1918, the house and estate were purchased by James Ogilvie, who lived in

there until his death in 1936.

The last known use of the house was as an orphanage during the Second World War.

Following the war, the building was abandoned and gradually fell into disrepair.

The property is now on the Buildings at Risk register.

The Courier has been unable to contact the developer behind plans to transform the site.