Probe as ‘man left in hospital’ after Perthshire ‘dog attack’

A probe has been launched after a man was reportedly left needing hospital treatment following a suspected dog attack in Perthshire.

The incident is said to have taken place in the car park at Kincladie Wood, Dunning, on the evening of May 1.

In a Facebook post, Dunning Community Council issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The post said: “The dog attacked and injured a young man who required hospital treatment as a result.

Dog ‘off lead at time’

“Please do not post any personal information on Facebook but rather direct message Dunning Community Council or alternatively contact the dog wardens service who are investigating this incident.

“They can be contacted on dogcontrol@pkc.gov.uk.”

It was also suggested the dog was off a lead at the time.

The warden service, which is run by Perth and Kinross Council, is leading the investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the alleged incident and will be investigating.

Dog owners urged to keep pets under control

“We would advise all dog owners to make sure their pets are kept under control at all times.”

It comes after a woman was hospitalised last month after a separate dog attack on Milne Street in Perth.

The 49-year-old sustained “significant injuries” to her arm after being bitten by the animal.

A couple were charged in connection with the incident.