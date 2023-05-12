Call to delay decision on hospice closure at Fife ‘ghost hospital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call to delay decision on hospice closure at Fife ‘ghost hospital’

A proposal to shut the hospice at Queen Margaret Hospital follows the loss of several other services, including accident and emergency.

By Claire Warrender
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dunfermline’s 60,000 residents are in danger of being left with a “ghost hospital” with the loss of several services, a councillor has claimed.

The hospice at Queen Margaret Hospital is earmarked for permanent closure under plans unveiled by health chiefs this month.

But Aude Boubaker-Calder said the move followed the demise of several other essential departments at the Dunfermline hospital, including the heamatology unit, accident and emergency and maternity services.

Aude Boubaker-Calder opposes the Fife hospice closure.

All are now based at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The Liberal Democrat councillor was speaking during a debate on the future of the hospice during a full Fife Council meeting this week.

Members agreed to take their concerns to NHS Fife.

And they called for the hospice decision to be put on hold until the public is consulted.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said: “Dunfermline has 60,000 residents and is still growing.

“Yet we are facing a ghost hospital with more and more empty rooms at Queen Margaret.

“It’s now time for action. Enough is enough.”

Removal of patient choice

Almost 2,300 people have signed a petition against the Queen Margaret Hospice closure.

The move is expected to be rubber stamped by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and NHS Fife later this month.

They say they want to expand the end-of-life-care on offer in the region.

The Fife hospice closure at Queen Margaret would ‘burden’ families.

And this means a move to a singe hospice in Kirkcaldy, palliative care beds at five community hospitals and more care for people in their own homes.

Doctors say the new service will allow them to care for 60 patients at once, rather than 19 under the previous set-up.

However, critics claim it is a removal of patient choice and will place additional burden and stress on families.

The move follows the haematology service’s return to Kirkcaldy after being based in Dunfermline during the Covid pandemic.

Accident and emergency was centralised in Kirkcaldy in 2012, and maternity services in 1993.

Letter to health secretary on Fife hospital staffing

Labour, Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors presented a joint motion.

All praised staff for their efforts to extend home-based palliative care.

But they agreed it should be an alternative to rather than a replacement for the hospice.

They invited members of the HSCP integrated joint board to consider community concerns when making a decision on the hospice’s future.

And they agreed to write to the health secretary Michael Matheson to ask about the future staffing of Fife’s health services.

Fife hospice closure decision ‘should not be made before public consulted’

Labour councillor Gordon Pryde said: “NHS Fife says the proposal for the hospice follows extensive public consultation and engagement.

“It now transpires this amounted to three online engagement sessions via various video conferencing platforms with invited groups.

“Until such time as there has been a full public consultation on this most important of issues, no decision should be made as to its permanent closure.

“And steps should be taken to allow for its reopening.”

