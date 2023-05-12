Dundee star Lyall Cameron hands club major boost by penning new two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee star Lyall Cameron has handed the club a major boost by penning a new two-year deal.

Rising star Lyall scooped a hat-trick of Player of the Year awards dinner last week and was instrumental in their Championship title success.

Cameron, 20, netted 14 goals during a stunning breakthrough season at Dundee.

He was also a key creator from a playmaking role.

We are delighted to announce that Lyall Cameron has signed a new two deal with the club #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/ieePvfQEds pic.twitter.com/JGIUgrNr0x — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 12, 2023

He was heavily linked with a move to Hearts as one of several players who will see their deals expire in the coming weeks.

But managerless Dundee, who parted company with Gary Bowyer earlier this week, announced on Friday he will be staying until the summer of 2025.

Cameron is the first out-of-contract star commit pen-to-paper and his decision to stay will be a major boost to Dark Blues fans.