EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts are tracking Dundee star, Lyall Cameron.

Premiership scouts have been flocking to check out the highly-rated 20-year-old lately.

And Courier Sport understands the Tynecastle club are becoming big admirers.

Cameron, like other promising Dens Park youngsters, is out of contract in the summer.

Dundee will do their best to keep him but they’ll have a fight on their hands to fend off interest from established top flight sides, whether or not they secure promotion themselves.

Cameron has scored 12 goals this season, three of them in a game against Hamilton at the start of the month.

It was the first Dundee hat-trick from an academy product since Steven Milne in 2011.

Cameron is a versatile, creative player who has thrived this season when Gary Bowyer has deployed him in the middle of the pitch.

On the prospects of him staying at Dens, the Dundee boss said recently: “Like I’ve said before that goes above me.

“Hopefully something can be agreed sooner rather than later.

“I’ve said to all the lads, they are the CEOs of their own company and it’s about how they perform on the pitch.”