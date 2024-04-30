How does Dundee deal with Old Firm traffic and what does that tell us about Camperdown stadium plan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How does Dundee deal with Old Firm traffic and what does that tell us about Camperdown stadium plan?

We ask Dundee and Celtic supporters for their views on game day travel and parking around Dens Park.

Dundee fans (L-R) Grant Anderson and John Iannetta. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Most Dundee FC supporters will be pleased about their team’s performances on the pitch at Dens Park this season.

However, in recent months proposals to move away from the ground have been much discussed.

The club’s managing director John Nelms and firm Dark Blue Properties want to build a stadium development west of Camperdown Park.

It could ease traffic in Dundee City Centre due to its location near the Kingsway.

There could also be more accessible parking than in the streets surrounding Dens Park, which was opened in 1899.

But what is the supporters’ experience of travelling to games and parking like now?

I went along to Dens Park for a 3pm kick-off on a Sunday to find out.

The two Old Firm teams bring the largest travelling support to Scottish Premiership matches.

This meant there was a large Celtic contingent in Dundee for the Dark Blues first post split fixture against the Hoops.

Traffic busy as Celtic supporters arrive at Dens Park

I arrive in the area at around 1.10pm, giving myself plenty of time to find a parking space.

The roads are busy, but not overly congested as I drive up Dens Road.

Many residents have rightly taken parking spaces on the street, but it doesn’t take me too long to find a space about halfway up Caird Avenue.

It is then a 5-minute walk to Sandeman Street, where at this hour there is more activity on Tannadice Street.

Dougie Ure (left) and Robert McConville travelled from Glasgow to watch the Celtic face Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Celtic supporters are gathering here before entering the Bob Shankly Stand.

One Celtic fan I approach has travelled from Newton Stewart, leaving at 9.15am to make the long journey north.

“It’s the same at every stadium and every stadium is difficult”, he says.

“When they were all built there wasn’t two to three cars for every family, so there was plenty of parking.

“If it moves to Camperdown there is going to be plenty of parking because parking (at Dens Park) is all in side streets.

“Why don’t the two clubs (Dundee and Dundee United) just join together and build a 35,000 seater stadium?”

Could the new stadium development offer better parking options?

Some Celtic supporters say the proposed parking at the Camperdown complex would be beneficial.

Robert McConville and Dougie Ure have travelled by car from Glasgow.

“We just parked up the road there next to the Dundee North End Football Club”, says Robert.

“It is handy for getting back on the motorway and away back home again.

Nose to tail parking on Marryat Street before kick-off. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“If it’s easy access to get along to Camperdown, then I don’t see how it would be a problem. I imagine it will be something like the St Johnstone idea.”

“Aye, it would take you an hour to get out it”, adds Dougie.

St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Stadium is located just off the A9 on the outskirts of Perth and has an extensive car park for supporters.

Among the Camperdown proposals for a 12,500 seater stadium, residential units and a crematorium, is a 800-space car park.

“If it’s easy access and good roads then it should be easy enough to get away”, continues Robert.

“But a lot of the time when we’re travelling to games, whether it be at Ross County, Aberdeen or Dundee – there will always be roadworks on the roads.

He laughs as he suggests, “it’s almost as if we are being sabotaged by our rivals.”

Dens Park regulars can see benefits of ‘cutting off’ travel through city centre

As kick-off approaches, more Dundee FC supporters are starting to gather near the ticket office on Sandeman Street.

We catch up with John Flynn, Graeme Kermath and Colin Petrie as they polish off a late lunch of bridies.

All three friends are veterans of travelling to Dundee games, whether that be from Fife or closer by in Lochee.

John Flynn, Graeme Kermath and Colin Petrie (L-R) enjoy a snack before cheering on Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We know where to park because we are experienced at coming to games”, says Colin.

“For teams travelling to Dundee, Camperdown would be straight down the Kingsway and you would be cutting off having to travel through the congested city.”

His friend Graham has travelled from Glenrothes to watch his beloved Dundee.

“I think a lot of people are concerned because there maybe isn’t as many pubs and stuff like that (near Camperdown)”, he says.

“But Scottish football needs to have a wee look at itself. They are missing a trick on a few things.

“We go away quite a lot and some of the places are pretty hard to get parked at.

“If you’re going into Easter Road or Tynecastle it can be quite difficult. You are better getting the tram or the bus in.”

He argues that parking options at Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and St. Mirren are much the same.

Traffic not an issue for experienced Dark Blues

Dens Park’s location means many home supporters – and Dundee-based Celtic fans – walk to the match from nearby neighbourhoods.

However, those living outside the city have to use public transport or their own vehicles.

Grant Anderson and John Iannetta have little complaints about congestion or parking.

Dundee fans (L-R) Grant Anderson and John Iannetta. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’ve been coming to the games here for 43 years and have never had an issue with travelling in”, says Grant, who lives in Edinburgh.

“You have to remember that a lot of supporters come from outside Dundee”, adds John from Newport-on-Tay.

“Maybe around 20% of supporters don’t live in Dundee, so there are a lot of people who travel into the city for games. We have spaces that we know we can park in.”

