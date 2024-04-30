How does Dundee deal with Old Firm traffic and what does that tell us about Camperdown stadium plan?

Most Dundee FC supporters will be pleased about their team’s performances on the pitch at Dens Park this season.

However, in recent months proposals to move away from the ground have been much discussed.

The club’s managing director John Nelms and firm Dark Blue Properties want to build a stadium development west of Camperdown Park.

It could ease traffic in Dundee City Centre due to its location near the Kingsway.

There could also be more accessible parking than in the streets surrounding Dens Park, which was opened in 1899.

But what is the supporters’ experience of travelling to games and parking like now?

I went along to Dens Park for a 3pm kick-off on a Sunday to find out.

The two Old Firm teams bring the largest travelling support to Scottish Premiership matches.

This meant there was a large Celtic contingent in Dundee for the Dark Blues first post split fixture against the Hoops.

Traffic busy as Celtic supporters arrive at Dens Park

I arrive in the area at around 1.10pm, giving myself plenty of time to find a parking space.

The roads are busy, but not overly congested as I drive up Dens Road.

Many residents have rightly taken parking spaces on the street, but it doesn’t take me too long to find a space about halfway up Caird Avenue.

It is then a 5-minute walk to Sandeman Street, where at this hour there is more activity on Tannadice Street.

Celtic supporters are gathering here before entering the Bob Shankly Stand.

One Celtic fan I approach has travelled from Newton Stewart, leaving at 9.15am to make the long journey north.

“It’s the same at every stadium and every stadium is difficult”, he says.

“When they were all built there wasn’t two to three cars for every family, so there was plenty of parking.

“If it moves to Camperdown there is going to be plenty of parking because parking (at Dens Park) is all in side streets.

“Why don’t the two clubs (Dundee and Dundee United) just join together and build a 35,000 seater stadium?”

Could the new stadium development offer better parking options?

Some Celtic supporters say the proposed parking at the Camperdown complex would be beneficial.

Robert McConville and Dougie Ure have travelled by car from Glasgow.

“We just parked up the road there next to the Dundee North End Football Club”, says Robert.

“It is handy for getting back on the motorway and away back home again.

“If it’s easy access to get along to Camperdown, then I don’t see how it would be a problem. I imagine it will be something like the St Johnstone idea.”

“Aye, it would take you an hour to get out it”, adds Dougie.

St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Stadium is located just off the A9 on the outskirts of Perth and has an extensive car park for supporters.

Among the Camperdown proposals for a 12,500 seater stadium, residential units and a crematorium, is a 800-space car park.

“If it’s easy access and good roads then it should be easy enough to get away”, continues Robert.

“But a lot of the time when we’re travelling to games, whether it be at Ross County, Aberdeen or Dundee – there will always be roadworks on the roads.

He laughs as he suggests, “it’s almost as if we are being sabotaged by our rivals.”

Dens Park regulars can see benefits of ‘cutting off’ travel through city centre

As kick-off approaches, more Dundee FC supporters are starting to gather near the ticket office on Sandeman Street.

We catch up with John Flynn, Graeme Kermath and Colin Petrie as they polish off a late lunch of bridies.

All three friends are veterans of travelling to Dundee games, whether that be from Fife or closer by in Lochee.

“We know where to park because we are experienced at coming to games”, says Colin.

“For teams travelling to Dundee, Camperdown would be straight down the Kingsway and you would be cutting off having to travel through the congested city.”

His friend Graham has travelled from Glenrothes to watch his beloved Dundee.

“I think a lot of people are concerned because there maybe isn’t as many pubs and stuff like that (near Camperdown)”, he says.

“But Scottish football needs to have a wee look at itself. They are missing a trick on a few things.

“We go away quite a lot and some of the places are pretty hard to get parked at.

“If you’re going into Easter Road or Tynecastle it can be quite difficult. You are better getting the tram or the bus in.”

He argues that parking options at Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and St. Mirren are much the same.

Traffic not an issue for experienced Dark Blues

Dens Park’s location means many home supporters – and Dundee-based Celtic fans – walk to the match from nearby neighbourhoods.

However, those living outside the city have to use public transport or their own vehicles.

Grant Anderson and John Iannetta have little complaints about congestion or parking.

“We’ve been coming to the games here for 43 years and have never had an issue with travelling in”, says Grant, who lives in Edinburgh.

“You have to remember that a lot of supporters come from outside Dundee”, adds John from Newport-on-Tay.

“Maybe around 20% of supporters don’t live in Dundee, so there are a lot of people who travel into the city for games. We have spaces that we know we can park in.”