Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals personal assessment of debut Premiership season

Lyall Cameron has made himself an integral part of a top-six Premiership side this season, earning major individual award nominations along the way.

Five top-flight goals as well as two at U/21 international level have come, too.

However, such are his standards, the 21-year-old has described his 2023/24 campaign only as “decent enough”.

He wants to improve, he wants to score more goals and impress even further.

Cameron was nominated for both the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writer’s Association Young Player of the Year awards, but it was Kilmarnock’s David Watson who won both.

The Dundee academy graduate admits he was disappointed to miss out but has enjoyed his first taste of Premiership football this term.

“I think my season has been OK. I started the season slowly in the Premiership but now I have got used to it I’ve got better,” Cameron said.

“Everyone is a lot more structured at this level so you have to learn when you can take a touch and when you shouldn’t.

“You have different teams, like St Mirren who are round you all the time and then Hearts who give you more time on the ball.

“It’s about dealing with the occasion as well, playing bigger teams and in bigger stadiums.

“So it was about getting used to all that.

“My confidence has grown and you are always learning.

“I want to add more goals and more assists to my game because I know I’m capable of that.

“But it has been a decent enough first season at this level.”

Highlight?

And his highlight of the season so far?

“Getting into the top six has been the highlight for me,” he added.

“If you’d said to anyone at the start of the season we’d have snapped your hand off for that.

“Getting shortlisted was nice and obviously you’re gutted not to win because us footballers are competitive people.

“But fair play to David Watson, he’s a really good player and a good guy as well so I’m happy for him.”