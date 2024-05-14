Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals personal assessment of debut Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals personal assessment of debut Premiership season

The Dark Blues academy graduate picked out his highlight of the campaign.

Lyall Cameron sat out the Celtic game last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron has made himself an integral part of a top-six Premiership side this season, earning major individual award nominations along the way.

Five top-flight goals as well as two at U/21 international level have come, too.

However, such are his standards, the 21-year-old has described his 2023/24 campaign only as “decent enough”.

He wants to improve, he wants to score more goals and impress even further.

Cameron was nominated for both the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writer’s Association Young Player of the Year awards, but it was Kilmarnock’s David Watson who won both.

Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee FC this season – here he enjoys his strike at Hearts. Image: SNS

The Dundee academy graduate admits he was disappointed to miss out but has enjoyed his first taste of Premiership football this term.

“I think my season has been OK. I started the season slowly in the Premiership but now I have got used to it I’ve got better,” Cameron said.

“Everyone is a lot more structured at this level so you have to learn when you can take a touch and when you shouldn’t.

“You have different teams, like St Mirren who are round you all the time and then Hearts who give you more time on the ball.

“It’s about dealing with the occasion as well, playing bigger teams and in bigger stadiums.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland U/21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS

“So it was about getting used to all that.

“My confidence has grown and you are always learning.

“I want to add more goals and more assists to my game because I know I’m capable of that.

“But it has been a decent enough first season at this level.”

Highlight?

And his highlight of the season so far?

“Getting into the top six has been the highlight for me,” he added.

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates with Dundee team-mates and fans at Pittodrie after securing a top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock

“If you’d said to anyone at the start of the season we’d have snapped your hand off for that.

“Getting shortlisted was nice and obviously you’re gutted not to win because us footballers are competitive people.

“But fair play to David Watson, he’s a really good player and a good guy as well so I’m happy for him.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Bullish Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks Europe, VAR, trialist and team news ahead of…
Robin Lathouwers
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC run rule over Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers
2
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng.
Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he…
The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
Discussing Dundee's VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season - 4 talking…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty blasts VAR decision to overturn Dundee penalty as he provides Jordan McGhee…
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in…
4
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee 'can do it' in bid to keep Euro hopes alive…
2
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
JIM SPENCE: Old Firm bosses' mega budgets mean they'll never be my manager of…
Tony Docherty.
Second award nominations are 'reinforcement' for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget…
2
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…

Conversation