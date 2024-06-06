Perth schoolgirl with 34 stitches after dog attack thanks strangers who came to her rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth schoolgirl with 34 stitches after dog attack thanks strangers who came to her rescue

Little hero Alyssa MacDonald, 9, was left badly scarred as she tried to protect her friend

By Morag Lindsay
Alyssa MacDonald smiling with her little sister by her side
Alyssa MacDonald and her sister Julie Don want to say thank you. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth schoolgirl who needed 34 stitches after a playpark dog attack is hunting for the strangers who rushed to her rescue.

Nine-year-old Alyssa MacDonald wants to say thank you to the teenage boys and adult passers-by who stepped up to save her.

Brave Alyssa’s face was savaged as she tried to protect her younger friend from the dog.

She says a group of older boys dragged the animal off her, then formed a circle round her to keep her safe.

“The boys shouted at the dog and chased it off me,” she said.

“I don’t know their names, but I want to say thank you.

“My mum says next time I see a big dog like that I have to climb up somewhere high,” she added.

“But my friend was in trouble and I wanted to help her.”

Alyssa MacDonald with stitches on face holding a Pokemon toy
Alyssa is recovering after the dog attack near her Perth home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alyssa’s mum Tanisha was also injured when she hauled the dog away from her other daughter.

Several motorists drove past as the incident was unfolding at the playpark in the Tulloch area of Perth.

But Tanisha, 26, says she is grateful to the one man who stopped and tried to catch the dog.

She also wants to thank a woman who took care of Alyssa’s three year-old sister Julie while medics dealt with their injuries.

WARNING – graphic images below

Alyssa was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday night.

Surgeons stitched up three deep wounds on her face on Saturday. She needed 34 stitches in total.

The courageous youngster was back at the hospital on Tuesday.

But she has not been able to return to Tulloch Primary School since the incident.

Alyssa MacDonald, with deep scarring on her face
Alyssa’s injuries after the Perth dog attack. Image: Supplied.

Speaking to The Courier on Wednesday, Tanisha said the whole family wanted to say thank you to everyone who had who helped her.

She has also been left with scars and deep bruising on her upper arm.

‘I knew I had to save my children’

Tanisha had been walking to the park with Julie to pick up Alyssa when she noticed the commotion.

She was horrified when she saw her daughter on the ground with the boys circled round her.

At that point the dog turned towards her and little Julie, and all Tanisha’s instincts kicked in.

Alyssa MacDonald and her toddler sister seated in a pleasant garden
Alyssa and little sister Julie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I hauled it off and held it there by the scruff of the neck,” she said.

“I don’t know where I got the strength from. But I knew I had to save my children.”

She says she is very proud of animal-lover Alyssa for the way she helped her friend, and for the way she has dealt with the ordeal.

She is also thankful to the secondary school-aged boys, who had been playing basketball in the park.

And she wants to express her gratitude to the adults who stepped up.

Alyssa’s grandmother Lesley Brown, from Kinross, said the kindness of strangers had made the family’s trauma more bearable.

Lesley Brown
Lesley Brown. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The boys in particular deserve praise,” she said.

“Teenagers get a bad name, but these boys might have saved Alyssa’s life.”

Police respond to report of Perth dog attack

Speaking after the incident on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a dog attacking two girls in the Tulloch Park area of Perth.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“An eight-year-old was injured but did not require medical treatment.

“The dog has been removed to kennels.

“A 63-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous dog offences.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth
Motorist 'extremely lucky' when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road
Moray Anderson
Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were…
⁣Rachel Borthwick cancer update
Partner of St Johnstone star shares 'best news she could have hoped for' in…
Costa Coffee has applied to open a new cafe in Perth city centre.
Costa Coffee lodges plans for new Perth city centre cafe
Perth Sheriff Court
Police rape threat clubber from Dundee won't go on Register, court rules
Hilda Stewart blowing out candles on birthday cake surrounded by family members
Perthshire 100th birthday girl thanks Scotland for having her as she celebrates her big…
Kieran O'Connor was found guilty of assaulting an off-duty police officer after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspect gouged off-duty cop's eye during struggle over robbery mistake in Perth newsagents
Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect granted bail after second court appearance
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’
Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show

Conversation