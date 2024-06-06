New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owners announced, prompting development hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owners announced, prompting development hopes

The sale of Fife's biggest indoor shopping centre was sealed this week.

By Claire Warrender
Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes
Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes has new owners.

Luxemburg-based Focus Estate Fund sealed a deal this week with Mars Pension Trustees Ltd, who took over the centre in 2013.

It marks one of the fund’s first UK acquisitions following the buy-out of a shopping centre in Wrexham in March.

Fife councillor Altany Craik
Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik. is optimistic about the Kingdom Centre new owners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And it has been hailed as an opportunity to develop the Fife centre, particularly the empty Co-op building which has fallen in to disrepair since it closed more than a decade ago.

Fife Council economy spokesperson Altany Craik reacted to the news with “cautious optimism”.

He said: “Hopefully this will enable the centre to turn a corner and get some development done.”

Glenrothes Kingdom Centre Co-op top of the agenda for council

The Labour councillor revealed council officers have already been in touch with the new owners.

And he added: “It’s good to have a partner to work with to try to create the kind of shopping centre Glenrothes deserves.

“One of the first things on the agenda is to talk about the empty Co-op building at the bottom end.

The derelict Co-op building in Glenrothes. Image: Google.

“We need to find a way to get it dealt with and start investment.”

A long-held £1 million plan to demolish the site was scrapped in 2019 due to spiralling costs and the discovery of asbestos.

It has since been branded Fife’s worst eyesore and an embarrassment to the town.

However, Mars Pension Trustees Ltd failed to engage with campaigners calling for action.

New owners investing across Europe

Focus Estate Fund specialises in non-prime retail properties in western and central Europe.

Run by Ukrainian businessmen, it has been investing in Poland and the Czech Republic for some years.

And it has also expanded into Italy and Spain, with further UK investments in the pipeline.

The Kingdom Centre is Fife’s biggest indoor shopping centre, measuring 430,000 square feet.

Tenants include national chains Boots, Home Bargains, Toy Town and Game.

And it also home to a number of independent traders, such as Jessops Jewellers, Little Thistle Gift Shop and Fife Butchers.

Fife Council-owned Rothes Halls is also based within the centre.

However, there are 21 empty units.

Focus Estate Fund has been approached for comment.

Conversation