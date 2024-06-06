Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found

Calin Schreiner, from Dunfermline, will be under the supervision of social workers for the next three years.

By Ross Gardiner
Calin Schreiner
Calin Schreiner.

A teenager from Dunfermline is under supervision and on the Register after being caught with a sick stash of child abuse images on his phone.

Calin Schreiner pled guilty to possessing indecent photos of children between November 18 2021 and July 30 2022.

Schreiner, who works on and off organising music events, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police searched his home on May 10 last year and he told two of the detectives: “There’s stuff on my phone of 16-year-olds I’ve been with”.

A mobile phone was found in a caravan in the back garden and Schreiner was arrested after a preview examination found indecent videos on the device.

While in general conversation with officers he said: “I did have a bit of a problem last year, I deleted it all”.

The phone held a total of 68 indecent images and 33 videos of which 13 and 23 respectively were the most graphic Category A type.

Teen’s ‘family difficulties’ after conviction

Schreiner, of Spynie Place, pled guilty at a hearing last month and returned to the dock to be sentenced after reports were prepared.

His solicitor Aime Allan said: “I think he gives a good degree of insight and understanding as to what caused him to commit this offence and the difficulties he was having at that point in time.

“He appears to show a good degree of insight, particularly for someone of his age, and a good degree of reflection.”

Calin Schreiner
Calin Schreiner leaves court.

Ms Allan said her client developed a co-codamol dependency at the age of 16 and has other issues.

She added: “He has had a number of physical and mental difficulties.

“He’s in education. There is sporadic work for him in the way of organising music events.

“This conviction may have an impact, there’s nothing firm to suggest one way or another.

“He is assessed as suitable for a community payback order.

“The court will see there is family difficulties as a result of this conviction but all matters are in hand.”

Child contact ban

Sheriff Susan Duff placed Schreiner under supervision for 36 months and subject to registration for as long.

She ordered him to complete the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

The sheriff also made a string of strict conduct requirements.

Schreiner must only live at approved accommodation, have no unsupervised contact with under-16s, must not clear his internet history and must make his devices available for inspection when asked.

Sheriff Duff said: “I do note that you were only 16 at the time that this offence was committed and that you’re only 19 now.

“You very much fall squarely in the sentencing guidelines in relation to young persons.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Airport parking penalty and frying pan assault
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival's flat
Melissa White
Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries
Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth
Motorists 'extraordinarily lucky' when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road
Moray Anderson
Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were…
Hayley Kenyon
Dundee shoplifter's dirty needle crimes branded 'abhorrent' - by her own lawyer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Court foyer 'fisticuffs' and wedding blues