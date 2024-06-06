Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found

A teenager from Dunfermline is under supervision and on the Register after being caught with a sick stash of child abuse images on his phone.

Calin Schreiner pled guilty to possessing indecent photos of children between November 18 2021 and July 30 2022.

Schreiner, who works on and off organising music events, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police searched his home on May 10 last year and he told two of the detectives: “There’s stuff on my phone of 16-year-olds I’ve been with”.

A mobile phone was found in a caravan in the back garden and Schreiner was arrested after a preview examination found indecent videos on the device.

While in general conversation with officers he said: “I did have a bit of a problem last year, I deleted it all”.

The phone held a total of 68 indecent images and 33 videos of which 13 and 23 respectively were the most graphic Category A type.

Teen’s ‘family difficulties’ after conviction

Schreiner, of Spynie Place, pled guilty at a hearing last month and returned to the dock to be sentenced after reports were prepared.

His solicitor Aime Allan said: “I think he gives a good degree of insight and understanding as to what caused him to commit this offence and the difficulties he was having at that point in time.

“He appears to show a good degree of insight, particularly for someone of his age, and a good degree of reflection.”

Ms Allan said her client developed a co-codamol dependency at the age of 16 and has other issues.

She added: “He has had a number of physical and mental difficulties.

“He’s in education. There is sporadic work for him in the way of organising music events.

“This conviction may have an impact, there’s nothing firm to suggest one way or another.

“He is assessed as suitable for a community payback order.

“The court will see there is family difficulties as a result of this conviction but all matters are in hand.”

Child contact ban

Sheriff Susan Duff placed Schreiner under supervision for 36 months and subject to registration for as long.

She ordered him to complete the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

The sheriff also made a string of strict conduct requirements.

Schreiner must only live at approved accommodation, have no unsupervised contact with under-16s, must not clear his internet history and must make his devices available for inspection when asked.

Sheriff Duff said: “I do note that you were only 16 at the time that this offence was committed and that you’re only 19 now.

“You very much fall squarely in the sentencing guidelines in relation to young persons.”

