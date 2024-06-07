JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United’s defensive rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United’s defensive rock

Graham looks ready to be United's main man at the back.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Adversity can make or break a footballer.

It has made Ross Graham.

Now Dundee United can build their defence around a man who can become their ‘rock’.

At 23, the boy from Blairgowrie is a fully-fledged man, as his performances last season proved.

He overcame a miserable loan spell at Dunfermline and a frustrating spell warming the bench for Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt to emerge as an accomplished centre-back in the latter stages of the season.

Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Having grabbed his opportunity by the throat he’s signed a new contract until 2026, and will look to cement a regular starting berth as a lynchpin of the Tannadice defence.

A stiff spine to the team will be crucial in the Premiership and, with a trio of solid central defenders in place, and with Will Ferry’s arrival strengthening the left side of defence and Louis Moult again leading the line, United are making sound progress towards a squad capable of holding their own.

And given Dundee FC’s sixth place finish from a standing start, United fans will hope that Jim Goodwin’s rebuilding job at least matches Tony Docherty’s accomplishment.

Sven Sprangler.
I think St Johnstone will look to add some creative sparkle to next season’s squad.

But the new deal signed by Sven Sprangler shows Saints will still treasure battlers and grafters as much as artists.

The Austrian missed a fair chunk of Saints’ relegation battle through injury, but he’s the kind of player needed for a tough season.

Art and craft is lovely on the eye but work-rate and graft are essential too.

Sprangler is a busy and energetic player; his style has a force of nature quality which is important in the hurly burly of the Premiership.

And crucially, his enthusiasm for the fray is infectious to team mates both in training and on match day.

Dundee's Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.
Seeing pictures of the Dens pitch being dug up is a reminder that not only the playing surface is being renewed but the squad is too.

Tony Docherty is in the early stages of assembling a side to match last season’s heights but, as the Courier revealed, he’s been busy even on holiday in assessing new talent and possible additions.

The work of bosses in recruitment is a non-stop activity and, of course, it’s a competitive field, with other clubs chasing the best talent.

Ideally, bosses like ‘Doc’ will want their main targets secured as early as possible, but it’s a complex business depending on the number, if any, of other clubs chasing a player, the keenness of the player to come and the influence of agents.

Players’ representatives – from the one-man bands to the multi-sports agencies – need to make a living and that comes from negotiating the best signing on fees and wages they can for clients.

Some potential signings will have been in play for a while and others will be last minute deals as moves break down elsewhere.

There’s no close season in the frenetic world of phone calls and discussions that keep managers and chairmen fully occupied at this time.

