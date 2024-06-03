Tony Docherty on ‘formulating a plan’ for Dundee summer business as mystery over Daniel Lajud link revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty on ‘formulating a plan’ for Dundee summer business as mystery over Daniel Lajud link revealed

The Dark Blues boss says 'you're always working' as he targets new additions this window.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is hard at work on the transfer front. Image: Shutterstock

Holiday or no holiday there is no getting away from transfer business for Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss enjoyed some time away with the family after a super first year as a manager as he led the side to a top-six finish.

However, the phone was still on the go throughout as he plans for the season ahead.

Ricki Lamie’s loan made permanent is the only deal confirmed so far with a further 10 loan players departing at the end of the season.

Leaving gaps for Docherty to fill this summer.

And that means very little time away from the game.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is hard at work on the transfer front. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the Dens boss said: “I had a week away there. Then I came back and was in a recruitment meeting on Friday, I’ll be in Monday and Tuesday.

“Whether you are in this country or another one, you’re always working.

“It’s the case that you always need to do that.”

‘Formulating a plan’

Amid a lengthy discussion on VAR alongside ex-referee Hugh Dallas, Docherty called for more communication and a healthy relationship between managers and referees going forward.

He was also asked briefly about his summer business.

“I had 11 loans this year, they’ll go back,” he added.

“The process starts all over again. We’re formulating a plan. I was in a recruitment meeting just yesterday.

Owen Beck challenges Martin Boyle. Image: SNS
Docherty pointed to the success of Owen Beck’s loan at Dundee. Image: SNS

“On holiday I was on the phone, you’re watching players constantly.

“I had to do that last year because first year, you know what you’re looking for. I’ve lived in Dundee for a while, I had a pulse of the city. I knew what the support wanted to see.

“That was the biggest achievement. When you start with loan players, some of them we will try to keep.

“That’s the strategy behind that, they’ve enjoyed it. Some of them have gone back to their parent clubs because they’ve done that well, Owen Beck is an example.”

Daniel Lajud

Would one of those additions for Dundee be Daniel Lajud?

Daniel Lajud
Former Atlante attacker Daniel Lajud was reportedly linked with a move to Dundee FC.

No, is the answer from the club after they shot down links to the attacker.

The 25-year-old Lebanon international bid farewell to Mexican second-tier side Atlante last week.

Emotional messages from fans poured in as he ended his two years with the Mexico City side.

Including from Dundee centre-back Antonio Portales, who spent time with Lajud at Monterrey and Atlante.

Antonio Portales and Daniel Lajud together at a Tampico Madero match in Mexico last week.
Antonio Portales and Daniel Lajud together at a Tampico Madero match in Mexico last month.

Europe appears to be Lajud’s destination and Atlante president Emilio Escalante said in a TV interview that the player was heading to Dundee FC to join his old team-mate.

However, after initially remaining quiet on the prospect of Lajud’s arrival, Dundee have now moved to distance themselves from the link.

A club official told Courier Sport that Lajud isn’t a target and won’t be joining his old team-mate Portales at Dens Park.

