Tony Docherty on ‘formulating a plan’ for Dundee summer business as mystery over Daniel Lajud link revealed

Holiday or no holiday there is no getting away from transfer business for Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss enjoyed some time away with the family after a super first year as a manager as he led the side to a top-six finish.

However, the phone was still on the go throughout as he plans for the season ahead.

Ricki Lamie’s loan made permanent is the only deal confirmed so far with a further 10 loan players departing at the end of the season.

Leaving gaps for Docherty to fill this summer.

And that means very little time away from the game.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the Dens boss said: “I had a week away there. Then I came back and was in a recruitment meeting on Friday, I’ll be in Monday and Tuesday.

“Whether you are in this country or another one, you’re always working.

“It’s the case that you always need to do that.”

‘Formulating a plan’

Amid a lengthy discussion on VAR alongside ex-referee Hugh Dallas, Docherty called for more communication and a healthy relationship between managers and referees going forward.

He was also asked briefly about his summer business.

“I had 11 loans this year, they’ll go back,” he added.

“The process starts all over again. We’re formulating a plan. I was in a recruitment meeting just yesterday.

“On holiday I was on the phone, you’re watching players constantly.

“I had to do that last year because first year, you know what you’re looking for. I’ve lived in Dundee for a while, I had a pulse of the city. I knew what the support wanted to see.

“That was the biggest achievement. When you start with loan players, some of them we will try to keep.

“That’s the strategy behind that, they’ve enjoyed it. Some of them have gone back to their parent clubs because they’ve done that well, Owen Beck is an example.”

Daniel Lajud

Would one of those additions for Dundee be Daniel Lajud?

No, is the answer from the club after they shot down links to the attacker.

The 25-year-old Lebanon international bid farewell to Mexican second-tier side Atlante last week.

Emotional messages from fans poured in as he ended his two years with the Mexico City side.

Including from Dundee centre-back Antonio Portales, who spent time with Lajud at Monterrey and Atlante.

Europe appears to be Lajud’s destination and Atlante president Emilio Escalante said in a TV interview that the player was heading to Dundee FC to join his old team-mate.

However, after initially remaining quiet on the prospect of Lajud’s arrival, Dundee have now moved to distance themselves from the link.

A club official told Courier Sport that Lajud isn’t a target and won’t be joining his old team-mate Portales at Dens Park.