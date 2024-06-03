Stirling killer to be kept in Wales for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stirling killer to be kept in Wales for treatment

Kellyanne McNaughton killed Michelle Rutherford in March 2023.

By Alan Richardson
Kellyanne McNaughton
Kellyanne McNaughton. Image: Police Scotland.

A Stirling killer who stabbed a care worker to death is to be kept in a hospital in Wales for treatment.

Kellyanne McNaughton killed Michele Rutherford on March 7 2023 after failed attempts to get the 33 year-old psychiatric help.

McNaughton admitted in January the culpable homicide of the much-loved mum in the attack at the supported accommodation in Craighall Court in Stirling, run by The Richmond Fellowship charity.

She had originally faced a murder accusation but prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to the reduced charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Incarceration dilemma

There have been issues since that hearing about where McNaughton will be kept long-term.

She appeared from custody in January having been remanded in HMP Stirling but the plan was for McNaughton to receive treatment for her conditions.

However, the only Scots ‘high risk” facility is the State Hospital at Carstairs, which caters for men.

There had been failed discussions about transferring her to two clinics in Scotland, as well as Rampton Secure Hospital in England.

There was talk of her initially been put in a “low secure unit”, which prosecutors said her victim’s family had “expressed concerns” about.

McNaughton was again brought from HMP Stirling for the latest hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

It was confirmed she will be moved within seven days to the Priory Hospital Llanarth Court in Monmouthshire in Wales for treatment.

This was described as “medium” secure facility.

Lord Armstrong went on to make McNaughton the subject of both compulsion and restriction orders for her to remain at Llanarth Court without limit of time.

Tragedy

The court earlier heard how Mrs Rutherford was a senior support worker at the unit at a time McNaughton’s behaviour became increasingly bizarre and she started “hearing” children screaming.

Medical and police help was sought and on March 7, as a colleague tried to arrange an assessment for the increasingly erratic woman, she stabbed Mrs Rutherford in the chest several times.

She struck two other carers with the knife before she could be disarmed.

She confessed to police: “Yeah, I stabbed the three of them. They are carers where I live. I stabbed them in the chest and arms.

“I am sorry. I was demonic. I had the wee knife in my pocket.”

Michele, of Stirling, passed away having been stabbed twice in the heart.

She is survived by her husband, two daughters and her brother.

Ongoing risk to public

Dr Nicola Swinson – consultant forensic psychiatrist at NHS Forth Valley – gave evidence at the hearing on Monday.

She said McNaughton had low IQ and been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

She had spoke of having “trances” which made her “unaware of what was happening” and “only becoming aware at the end of it”.

Dr Swinson described McNaughton as now being “more stable”.

However, she told the hearing: “There would be a risk to the public and to herself if at liberty.”

The witness stated if the risk “reduced” McNaughton may eventually be moved to a “low security” unit in Scotland but that is likely to be “several years away”.

Sympathy for family

Lord Armstrong said he had read a number of moving statements from relatives of Mrs Rutherford, some of whom were in court.

He said the lasting effect of her death may be “incalculable”, adding: “I have no doubt that her relatives have been deeply affected by this.

“I suspect that no disposal will be regarded as sufficient in their eyes.”

Regarding any concerns the family may have had about where McNaughton is kept, the judge said he was “satisfied all appropriate measures” had been put in place.

As she was led away, one person yelled at McNaughton: “Rot in hell.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect released on bail after second court appearance
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Taxi rank attack and sheriff not friendly
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars
Steven Dick
Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman's head off corner of wall
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home
Colin Henderson
Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire
Police outside the fire-hit property in Western Avenue, Milnathort. Saturday 1st June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising 'to danger of life' after blaze…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Are you going to chop my head off?'
Glasgow High Court
Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes