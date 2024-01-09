Woman admits stabbing care worker to death in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Woman admits stabbing care worker to death in Stirling

Kellyanne McNaughton admitted culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.

By Grant McCabe
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman has admitted stabbing to death her care worker in Stirling.

Kellyanne McNaughton killed Michele Rutherford last March 7 after failed attempts to get the 33-year-old psychiatric help.

McNaughton also turned the blade on two of tragic Mrs Rutherford’s colleagues after they tried to come to her aid.

The much-loved 54-year-old mum never recovered after the attack at the supported accommodation in Craighall Court in Stirling, run by The Richmond Fellowship charity.

First-offender McNaughton had faced a murder accusation when she first appeared on petition at Stirling Sheriff Court but prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility due to her mental health issues.

The case at the High Court in Glasgow was adjourned until later this month.

Care attempts

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC told how McNaughton was one of a number of residents living at the accommodation in Stirling.

Mrs Rutherford was her senior support worker.

McNaughton had a number of issues but was not previously considered to be “violent”.

The court heard in 2023 there was an incident in her personal life which appeared to be a “trigger” affecting her behaviour and in the lead-up to the killing, she made a number of claims, including how she could hear children screaming.

Kellyanne McNaughton
Kellyanne McNaughton. Image: Police Scotland.

Mr Jessop said: “As a result, staff attempted to phone a psychiatrist that McNaughton had previously been under the care of.

“But, they were advised that she had been discharged and a referral would have to be made through her GP.”

Police were also alerted about McNaughton’s behaviour.

Officers checked on her and she appeared “calm” and was left in the care of three staff, with police filing an “adult concern” report to social workers.

In the early hours of March 7, one contacted NHS 24, saying McNaughton was hearing voices and being aggressive but she calmed down and a doctor was not sent.

Stabbed as assessment sought

Later in the morning, the situation escalated when McNaughton went to a flat used as a “hub” by workers.

Mrs Rutherford’s colleague was on the phone trying to arrange an assessment for erratic McNaughton, who confronted the health worker.

Mr Jessop said: “She lunged at Michele Rutherford, stabbing her in the chest several times.

“Initially, Michele and others believed she had only punched her.

“It was only later in the struggle that they became aware McNaughton had a knife.”

Two other carers were struck before McNaughton was persuaded to release the knife.

Bleeding Mrs Rutherford was seen on her knees clutching her chest and begging for help.

One colleague rushed to get a towel to stem the blood as mercy crews were alerted.

Mr Jessop said: “She remembered Michele asking her to tell her children that she loved them.

“She went on to talk about her family – in particular her daughters and their cat.”

McNaughton confessed to police: “Yeah, I stabbed the three of them.

“They are carers where I live. I stabbed them in the chest and arms.

“I am sorry. I was demonic. I had the wee knife in my pocket.”

Mrs Rutherford, of Stirling, passed away having been stabbed twice in the heart.

She is survived by her husband, two daughters and her brother.

She had worked for The Richmond Fellowship for 20 years.

‘Truly tragic’ case

McNaughton’s lawyer Ian Duguid KC described the case as “truly tragic”.

“The even greater tragedy is that before March 7, police had attended on two occasions.

“On both of those, staff at the institution had tried to contact psychiatric services for help for the young lady herself.

“This all might, I suppose, have been averted… police officers having to attend an incident in which they were not qualified to deal with because it was mental health issue.

“Secondly, the people genuinely aware of the difficulties she was facing were trying to engage psychiatric services and were in many ways thwarted in their attempts to get treatment.”

But, Mr Duguid said this was “not to attribute blame” on either.

The court was told McNaughton had a learning disability and an emotional unstable personality disorder.

She appeared from custody having been remanded in HMP Stirling.

The plan is for McNaughton to receive treatment for her conditions but the only Scots “high risk” facility is the State Hospital at Carstairs, which caters for men.

The court heard there has been initial discussions about her being transferred to a hospital in England.

Lord Armstrong initially adjourned the case until later in the month and McNaughton will remain in prison meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

