News Courts

Search for 'best location' for Stirling care worker's killer

Kellyanne McNaughton awaits sentencing for killing support worker Michele Rutherford in March 2023.

By Connor Gordon and Grant McCabe
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.

The killer of a Stirling care worker must wait to see where she will be held in the long term.

Kellyanne McNaughton, 33, killed Michele Rutherford on March 7 2023 after failed attempts to get psychiatric help.

The much-loved 54 year-old mum never recovered after the attack at the supported accommodation in Craighall Court in Stirling, run by The Richmond Fellowship charity.

McNaughton – who had initially faced a murder allegation – pled guilty in January to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The case called again on Friday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hospital talks

Previous hearings were told the plan is for McNaughton to receive treatment for her conditions but the only Scottish ‘high risk” facility is the State Hospital at Carstairs, which caters for men.

There have been initial discussions about being transferred to a hospital in England.

McNaughton’s KC Tony Lenehan KC, said: “There continues to be a difficulty identifying the best location for her.

“I am guided that there is hope if there is a continuation (of the case).”

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop told the hearing there are discussions between the Scottish Government, the State Hospital and Rowanbank Clinic.

He said: “We asked if additional resources could be put in place and this has been unsuccessful.

“Efforts are ongoing to see if there is a suitable hospital for her admission.

“A low secure unit is being considered in the first instance – it is being considered for the treatment of Miss McNaughton.

“The family have expressed their concerns when they became aware of that information.”

McNaughton was not present for the hearing and appeared via video link.

She had been remanded in HMP Stirling at a previous calling.

The case will again at the end of the month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Tragic night

Mrs Rutherford was the senior support worker for McNaughton, who had not previously been violent.

The court heard in 2023 there was an incident in her personal life which appeared to be a “trigger” affecting her behaviour.

The day of the killing, attempts were made to get psychiatric help and police were contacted but she attacked Mrs Rutherford with a knife, stabbing her several times in the chest.

She confessed to police: “Yeah, I stabbed the three of them. They are carers where I live. I stabbed them in the chest and arms.

“I am sorry. I was demonic. I had the wee knife in my pocket.”

Mother-of-two Mrs Rutherford, of Stirling, passed away having been stabbed twice in the heart.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

