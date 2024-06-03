St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ‘so ready’ for next season after signing new contract

Sven Sprangler will be “so ready” to hit the ground running with St Johnstone next season.

The Austrian midfielder has signed a new one-year contract with the Perth club.

A knee injury finished Sven Sprangler’s 2023/24 campaign prematurely.

But he’ll be good to go when pre-season training for the next one gets underway later this month.

“I’m very proud to still be part of this club,” said the 29-year-old. “St Johnstone is like a home for me and I’m very happy.

“Since day one I have felt very welcome here – from the fans, the staff, from everyone. I am just delighted to be here for another year.”

He added: “My knee is feeling very good. There is no pain.

“I know pre-season will be tough but we need this to prepare for the Premiership and I will be ready to go.

“I’m actually looking forward to pre-season and I know I will be better than before.

“I’m missing football already. Football is my life. Four weeks can feel like a long time during the break but, when we start, I will be so ready.

“I want to score some goals and create goals. But my main target is to play football. I want to be part of the team and play every single week. I need to do everything to be in the starting 11.”

‘Infectious attitude’

Manager Craig Levein said: “I am delighted to secure Sven for another year.

“He was starting to hit form for us before he was unfortunate with injury at the end of last season.

“We know all about Sven’s qualities and his infectious, positive attitude. He is ready to work hard to try and nail down a regular starting spot next season.”

Sprangler is the second central midfielder to agree a new contract, with Cammy MacPherson’s one-year extension announced at the weekend.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu has been recruited from Port Vale.