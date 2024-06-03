St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ‘so ready’ for next season after signing new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ‘so ready’ for next season after signing new contract

The 29-year-old has recovered from a knee injury.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS

Sven Sprangler will be “so ready” to hit the ground running with St Johnstone next season.

The Austrian midfielder has signed a new one-year contract with the Perth club.

A knee injury finished Sven Sprangler’s 2023/24 campaign prematurely.

But he’ll be good to go when pre-season training for the next one gets underway later this month.

“I’m very proud to still be part of this club,” said the 29-year-old. “St Johnstone is like a home for me and I’m very happy.

“Since day one I have felt very welcome here – from the fans, the staff, from everyone. I am just delighted to be here for another year.”

Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park. Image: PA.

He added: “My knee is feeling very good. There is no pain.

“I know pre-season will be tough but we need this to prepare for the Premiership and I will be ready to go.

“I’m actually looking forward to pre-season and I know I will be better than before.

“I’m missing football already. Football is my life. Four weeks can feel like a long time during the break but, when we start, I will be so ready.

“I want to score some goals and create goals. But my main target is to play football. I want to be part of the team and play every single week. I need to do everything to be in the starting 11.”

‘Infectious attitude’

Manager Craig Levein said: “I am delighted to secure Sven for another year.

“He was starting to hit form for us before he was unfortunate with injury at the end of last season.

“We know all about Sven’s qualities and his infectious, positive attitude. He is ready to work hard to try and nail down a regular starting spot next season.”

Sprangler is the second central midfielder to agree a new contract, with Cammy MacPherson’s one-year extension announced at the weekend.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu has been recruited from Port Vale.

More from St Johnstone FC

Gregory Tade, Andy Brannigan and Cillian Sheridan were all 'team first' strikers for St Johnstone.
5 unsung hero St Johnstone frontmen as Uche Ikpeazu becomes latest Saints striking recruit
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein's 'trust' and earns a new contract…
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will take his team north for pre-season friendlies.
St Johnstone confirm Premier Sports Cup dates AND pre-season friendlies
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh describes Gambia call-up as a 'dream'
Andy Considine and Tony Gallacher are leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone reveal 8 players leaving as talks continue with further out-of-contract men
St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu.
Uche Ikpeazu and Craig Levein delighted to be linking up again at St Johnstone…
Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to…
The Premier Sports Cup, pictured at Hampden Park, is about to be fought for once again. Image: SNS
Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline learn Premier Sports Cup fate…
3
Andy Considine has thanked St Johnstone on an Instagram post.
St Johnstone team-mates pay tribute to Andy Considine after social media announcement

Conversation