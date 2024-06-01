St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein’s ‘trust’ and earns a new contract at Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein’s ‘trust’ and earns a new contract at Perth club

The former St Mirren man has endured a tough time with injuries.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

Cammy MacPherson has earned a new St Johnstone deal after playing a big part in keeping the Perth club in the Premiership.

The 25-year-old returned from injury just in time to make an impact in the league run-in, starting the last three matches.

Manager Craig Levein was impressed with what he saw and the former St Mirren man has become the first out of contract player to agree an extension.

MacPherson, who has signed a one-year deal, said: “I am really happy to be staying for another year and I am now hoping to stay fit, play consistent games and put the injuries behind me.

“The manager and staff put their trust in me at the end of last season and I was happy with how it went – playing three 90-minute matches in a week and obviously staying up with the win at Fir Park on last day of the season.

“I am now looking to take that momentum into next season, both collectively as a team and personally.

“There are exciting times ahead for the club and I’m looking to play a big part in that.”

Cammy MacPherson in action.
Cammy MacPherson in action. Image: SNS.

MacPherson, signed by Callum Davidson, added: “I’m eager to get back into the games.

“I’m just looking to get ready for a big season ahead now.”

‘Great determination’

Levein, who secured the signing of striker, Uche Ikpeazu, last week, said: “We are delighted to get Cammy signed up on a new contract.

“Cammy was unfortunate with injuries last season but he showed great determination to get back to full fitness.

“He was vitally important in our final few games of the campaign and I know he can carry that form into next season.”

