St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein’s ‘trust’ and earns a new contract at Perth club

Cammy MacPherson has earned a new St Johnstone deal after playing a big part in keeping the Perth club in the Premiership.

The 25-year-old returned from injury just in time to make an impact in the league run-in, starting the last three matches.

Manager Craig Levein was impressed with what he saw and the former St Mirren man has become the first out of contract player to agree an extension.

MacPherson, who has signed a one-year deal, said: “I am really happy to be staying for another year and I am now hoping to stay fit, play consistent games and put the injuries behind me.

“The manager and staff put their trust in me at the end of last season and I was happy with how it went – playing three 90-minute matches in a week and obviously staying up with the win at Fir Park on last day of the season.

“I am now looking to take that momentum into next season, both collectively as a team and personally.

“There are exciting times ahead for the club and I’m looking to play a big part in that.”

MacPherson, signed by Callum Davidson, added: “I’m eager to get back into the games.

“I’m just looking to get ready for a big season ahead now.”

‘Great determination’

Levein, who secured the signing of striker, Uche Ikpeazu, last week, said: “We are delighted to get Cammy signed up on a new contract.

“Cammy was unfortunate with injuries last season but he showed great determination to get back to full fitness.

“He was vitally important in our final few games of the campaign and I know he can carry that form into next season.”