Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising ‘to danger of life’ after blaze at Milnathort flats

A man has appeared in court after a Milnathort flat was destroyed in an late night inferno.

Firefighters were scrambled to the blaze in Wester Loan just after midnight on Saturday.

Neighbouring households were evacuated while six crews battled the flames.

David Storie appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with this weekend’s incident.

The 35-year-old is accused of wilful fire-raising to danger of life.

He also faces allegations of assault, breach of bail conditions and resisting, obstructing or hindering officers.

He was remanded in custody following the brief hearing before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Storie is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

Neighbours evacuated

Emergency services were called to the burning property at around 12.35am.

Fire crews from Perth, Lochgelly, Kinross and Auchtermuchty took four hours to bring the blaze under control.

The block of flats is owned by Caledonia Housing Association.

A spokesperson said this weekend: “No one was injured and all evacuated tenants are being supported and provided with alternative accommodation.”

