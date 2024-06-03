Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising ‘to danger of life’ after blaze at Milnathort flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters were scrambled to the burning building in Wester Loan just after midnight on Saturday.

By Jamie Buchan
Police outside the fire-hit property in Western Avenue, Milnathort. Saturday 1st June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A man has appeared in court after a Milnathort flat was destroyed in an late night inferno.

Firefighters were scrambled to the blaze in Wester Loan just after midnight on Saturday.

Neighbouring households were evacuated while six crews battled the flames.

David Storie appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with this weekend’s incident.

The fire broke out at a house on Wester Loan in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

The 35-year-old is accused of wilful fire-raising to danger of life.

He also faces allegations of assault, breach of bail conditions and resisting, obstructing or hindering officers.

He was remanded in custody following the brief hearing before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Storie is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

Neighbours evacuated

Emergency services were called to the burning property at around 12.35am.

Fire crews from Perth, Lochgelly, Kinross and Auchtermuchty took four hours to bring the blaze under control.

The aftermath of Saturday morning’s fire. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

The block of flats is owned by Caledonia Housing Association.

A spokesperson said this weekend: “No one was injured and all evacuated tenants are being supported and provided with alternative accommodation.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

