Firefighters battle blaze at Milnathort house for nearly four hours

Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in Milnathort for nearly four hours on Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised six appliances to a property on Wester Loan shortly after 12.30am.

This included a height appliance from Perth as well as other vehicles from Lochgelly, Auchtermuchty and Kinross.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.25am.

A SFRS spokesperson confirmed that all persons were accounted for after the house fire.

They said: “We were called at 12.32am and mobilised six appliances, including our height appliance from Perth.

“Crews from Lochgelly, Auchtermuchty and Kinross also attended.

“They used two main jets, two hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.