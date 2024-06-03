Drinks brand makes £1m investment in high tech Fife factory

Growing drinks business Magnum has invested £1 million into a new production and bottling centre in Fife.

Magnum, which produces a cream liqueur using single malt whisky from Speyside, says the facility is the only one of its kind in Scotland.

It is complete with dedicated cream vat, as well as specialist rinsing, filling, capping and labelling equipment.

The latest automated technology means that around 40 bottles of Magnum per minute will be flying off the production line.

The dedicated cream production facility is already gearing up to distribute around 135,000 litres of Magnum in the UK, Canada, the United States and South Africa this year.

Magnum investment in Fife

The factory at Mitchelston Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy, has been designed and is managed by QAS Group.

The production centre houses liquid and dry goods under one roof. This helps to minimise the brand’s carbon footprint and will support six full-time skilled jobs.

Magnum director Lee Schofield said: “This is a really significant milestone for our truly Scottish brand. Magnum is now the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur that is exclusively crafted and bottled right here in Scotland.

“Our strategy is to introduce Magnum to globally significant cream liqueur markets.

“These include Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

“With our new dedicated cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required.

“Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA.”

Export deals

Ms Schofield said the dedicated facility meant the brand could innovate more in the future, potentially producing rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.

Magnum is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable.

The firm said it keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

It describes the drink as having “smooth, creamy caramel notes playing off single malt Speyside whisky for a balanced taste with a warming ginger afterglow”.

In 2018, Magnum announced its first export deal to Canada, followed by a launch in South Africa, two of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets.

Magnum now exports to multiple provinces across Canada and has a presence in over 450 outlets. It also sells through outlets in the US.

Derek Page, director at QAS Group, said: “We already have everything in place to get this premium product to market around the world.”