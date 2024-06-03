7 games that helped Dylan Easton become Raith Rovers fans’ favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 games that helped Dylan Easton become Raith Rovers fans’ favourite

The 30-year-old has signed on at Stark's Park until 2026.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' semi-final win over Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton has signed a new two-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The news that Dylan Easton has penned a two-year deal will delight Raith Rovers supporters.

The 30-year-old has become a firm fans’ favourite since signing for the club in 2022, thrilling supporters with 19 goals and seven assists in his two seasons with the club.

Easton rarely scores a tap-in.

More often than not when he does find the net it is in spectacular fashion.

Courier Sport has gone through his extensive highlights reel to pick out a magnificent seven games that showcased the attacker’s best strikes for Rovers.

Dylan Easton celebrates signing a new deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

1. Raith Rovers 6-0 Peterhead, 13/07/2022

What better way to announce your arrival at the club than a debut hat-trick whilst wearing the captain’s armband?

Easton followed manager Ian Murray from Airdrie as his first signing and wowed the fans in his competitive bow.

It took him only 16 minutes to grab his first, hooking in a cross from Kieran Mitchell and he had a second just 16 minutes later.

This time, he nicked possession himself before driving at the defence and slotting into the far corner.

His treble was complete six minutes after the break, finding the bottom of the net following a trademark step-over at the edge of the box.

2. Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers, 14/01/2023

Raith extended their unbeaten run to six games with a frustrating draw away at Cove.

Lewis Vaughan’s opener had been cancelled out by a Leighton McIntosh penalty before Easton lit up the January encounter in the north-east.

A cross into the box was headed out to him at the edge of the box and he cheekily lifted the ball over the head of challenger Connor Scully.

He still had it all to do but produced a stunning left-foot volley that found the net via the inside of the upright.

Dylan Easton celebrates a goal in front of the Raith Rovers supporters.
Dylan Easton has netted 19 goals in his two seasons with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

3. Ayr 1-2 Raith Rovers, 30/09/2023

Raith bounced back from their first league defeat of the season – against bogey team Airdrie – thanks to a superb double from Easton.

Coming just three minutes apart, the brace earned a crucial three points in Rovers’ title challenge.

In the 23rd minute, Sam Stanton fed Easton 18 yards out and he curled in a fantastic first-time shot.

Moments later, Easton was played in by Stanton to finish off a brilliant flowing move that had swept the length of the pitch.

4. Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle, 08/12/2023

Just one of the see-saw encounters Raith were involved in during the season.

After a Dan O’Reilly opener, Easton drilled in a brilliant second just a minute after the break.

Dylan Easton drives in a shot as he scores for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Easton put Raith 2-0 up against Partick Thistle with a stunning strike. Image: SNS.

Taking the ball 30 yards out, he stepped past Ben Stanway and found the bottom corner with a magnificent drive.

Any thoughts the game was over were put to bed as Partick roared back to lead 3-2.

However, late goals from Callum Smith and Stanton earned a thrilling victory.

5. Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers, 16/12/2023

Raith surged five points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Championship with a win earned by Easton’s brilliant strike.

Josh Mullin won possession following a long Kevin Dabrowski kick and slick football from Shaun Byrne, Lewis Vaughan and Ross Millen found Stanton in space.

The midfielder’s excellent defence-splitting pass picked out Easton’s wonderful movement from left wing to the right side of box.

Closed down by two United markers he wriggled free with a feint and turn and then surged past a third defender before curling in a sensational strike to send 2,000 travelling fans wild.

6. Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline, 09/03/2024

Easton helped Rovers create history with a fifth consecutive victory over Fife rivals Dunfermline.

After a goal to open the season in the Viaplay Cup draw against the Pars, his 78th minute strike in the final league game meant more.

Raith's Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline.
Raith’s Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Ahead through a Stanton strike and with the East End Park men pushing for an equaliser, Easton stopped the visitors’ comeback in its tracks.

Vaughan took a quick free-kick to Aidan Connolly and Easton’s cute chipped finish across goal and into the far corner ensured total derby dominance.

7. Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United, 06/04/2024

Rovers recovered from their 2-0 defeat to title rivals Dundee United to maintain pressure at the top of the Championship.

Easton marked his birthday with a decisive display to keep Raith in the title hunt – for the time being.

A stunning opening goal earned the home side the breakthrough in first-half injury-time as he cut in from the left side of the box and away from George Stanger to create space.

The finish into the far top corner was sublime as Rovers went on to take all three points with a Jack Hamilton penalty won by Easton.

