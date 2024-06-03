7 games that helped Dylan Easton become Raith Rovers fans’ favourite

The news that Dylan Easton has penned a two-year deal will delight Raith Rovers supporters.

The 30-year-old has become a firm fans’ favourite since signing for the club in 2022, thrilling supporters with 19 goals and seven assists in his two seasons with the club.

Easton rarely scores a tap-in.

More often than not when he does find the net it is in spectacular fashion.

Courier Sport has gone through his extensive highlights reel to pick out a magnificent seven games that showcased the attacker’s best strikes for Rovers.

1. Raith Rovers 6-0 Peterhead, 13/07/2022

What better way to announce your arrival at the club than a debut hat-trick whilst wearing the captain’s armband?

Easton followed manager Ian Murray from Airdrie as his first signing and wowed the fans in his competitive bow.

It took him only 16 minutes to grab his first, hooking in a cross from Kieran Mitchell and he had a second just 16 minutes later.

This time, he nicked possession himself before driving at the defence and slotting into the far corner.

His treble was complete six minutes after the break, finding the bottom of the net following a trademark step-over at the edge of the box.

2. Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers, 14/01/2023

Raith extended their unbeaten run to six games with a frustrating draw away at Cove.

Lewis Vaughan’s opener had been cancelled out by a Leighton McIntosh penalty before Easton lit up the January encounter in the north-east.

A cross into the box was headed out to him at the edge of the box and he cheekily lifted the ball over the head of challenger Connor Scully.

He still had it all to do but produced a stunning left-foot volley that found the net via the inside of the upright.

3. Ayr 1-2 Raith Rovers, 30/09/2023

Raith bounced back from their first league defeat of the season – against bogey team Airdrie – thanks to a superb double from Easton.

Coming just three minutes apart, the brace earned a crucial three points in Rovers’ title challenge.

In the 23rd minute, Sam Stanton fed Easton 18 yards out and he curled in a fantastic first-time shot.

Moments later, Easton was played in by Stanton to finish off a brilliant flowing move that had swept the length of the pitch.

4. Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle, 08/12/2023

Just one of the see-saw encounters Raith were involved in during the season.

After a Dan O’Reilly opener, Easton drilled in a brilliant second just a minute after the break.

Taking the ball 30 yards out, he stepped past Ben Stanway and found the bottom corner with a magnificent drive.

Any thoughts the game was over were put to bed as Partick roared back to lead 3-2.

However, late goals from Callum Smith and Stanton earned a thrilling victory.

5. Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers, 16/12/2023

Raith surged five points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Championship with a win earned by Easton’s brilliant strike.

Josh Mullin won possession following a long Kevin Dabrowski kick and slick football from Shaun Byrne, Lewis Vaughan and Ross Millen found Stanton in space.

The midfielder’s excellent defence-splitting pass picked out Easton’s wonderful movement from left wing to the right side of box.

Closed down by two United markers he wriggled free with a feint and turn and then surged past a third defender before curling in a sensational strike to send 2,000 travelling fans wild.

6. Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline, 09/03/2024

Easton helped Rovers create history with a fifth consecutive victory over Fife rivals Dunfermline.

After a goal to open the season in the Viaplay Cup draw against the Pars, his 78th minute strike in the final league game meant more.

Ahead through a Stanton strike and with the East End Park men pushing for an equaliser, Easton stopped the visitors’ comeback in its tracks.

Vaughan took a quick free-kick to Aidan Connolly and Easton’s cute chipped finish across goal and into the far corner ensured total derby dominance.

7. Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United, 06/04/2024

Rovers recovered from their 2-0 defeat to title rivals Dundee United to maintain pressure at the top of the Championship.

Easton marked his birthday with a decisive display to keep Raith in the title hunt – for the time being.

A stunning opening goal earned the home side the breakthrough in first-half injury-time as he cut in from the left side of the box and away from George Stanger to create space.

The finish into the far top corner was sublime as Rovers went on to take all three points with a Jack Hamilton penalty won by Easton.