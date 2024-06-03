ANDREW BATCHELOR: I hope we get more Dundee references in new Grand Theft Auto game

One of the most popular video game series in the world comes in the form of Grand Theft Auto.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto VI coming next year, the amount of anticipation this video game release has generated is nothing like I’ve ever seen before.

The number of likes posts from Rockstar Games gets from Grand Theft Auto content just astounds me.

It really is a cool fact that this video game series originated in Dundee.

‘Loud and proud’

It would be the last place you’d probably expect a massive video game series to originate from, but it’s true and it’s a fact that I so very much love.

I remember growing up and shouting loud and proud that Grand Theft Auto was created in the city.

I saw The Courier’s list of 11 video games that were developed in Dundee, with Grand Theft Auto featuring last but not least.

I recently purchased Grand Theft Auto 1 to put on display in my studio, and I love it! The cover just looks very cool, it featured some printed material including the in-game maps.

And I so love the map of Liberty City, which is where the first game is set, as it has cool references to Dundee.

The neighbourhoods pay homage to Dundee areas and landmarks, from Ardler, to the Dundee Law with two neighbourhoods in the game being called “Law Island” and “No Law”, the latter also works well within the context of Grand Theft Auto.

Global influence

But to see the amount of influence this video game series has had on the world is simply unbelievable.

You have references of the game in many television shows and films, one of my favourites was on Family Guy when Lois urges Peter to play Grand Theft Auto for eight hours to help him improve his driving but ends up assaulting people and stealing a car.

Grand Theft Auto has helped cement Dundee’s place as a hub for video game development and learning the story behind the creation of the game was fascinating to learn.

The fact that it even triggered a debate in the UK Parliament was something that I couldn’t believe when researching about the game a few years back.

We see politicians debating serious issues relating to the economy, health and social care, but video games? Well that was something I never thought was possible.

I really hope we get more Dundee-related references when Grand Theft Auto VI releases.

The last reference to feature such was in Grand Theft Auto V, when a restaurant, aptly named The Sundae Post, was featured, a clear reference to the DC Thomson newspaper, The Sunday Post.

Grand Theft Auto’s journey from a small studio in Dundee to a global phenomenon is a testament to the creativity and innovation of its developers.

The game’s influence extends far beyond the screen, impacting popular culture and even political discourse.

As we eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s heartening to see how a game that started in a relatively obscure location has become a cornerstone of the gaming industry.

Here’s to hoping that the upcoming edition will continue to celebrate its roots while pushing the boundaries of what a video game can achieve.

Dundee should be proud of the incredible impact this video game series has had on the world.