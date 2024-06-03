ANDREW BATCHELOR: I hope we get more Dundee references in new Grand Theft Auto game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I hope we get more Dundee references in new Grand Theft Auto game

'To see the amount of influence this video game series has had on the world is simply unbelievable.'

Grand Theft Auto is a global sensation born in Dundee.
By Andrew Batchelor

One of the most popular video game series in the world comes in the form of Grand Theft Auto.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto VI coming next year, the amount of anticipation this video game release has generated is nothing like I’ve ever seen before.

The number of likes posts from Rockstar Games gets from Grand Theft Auto content just astounds me.

It really is a cool fact that this video game series originated in Dundee.

‘Loud and proud’

It would be the last place you’d probably expect a massive video game series to originate from, but it’s true and it’s a fact that I so very much love.

I remember growing up and shouting loud and proud that Grand Theft Auto was created in the city.

The founders of DMA Design
DMA Design was the brains behind Grand Theft Auto. Image: D Jamieson

I saw The Courier’s list of 11 video games that were developed in Dundee, with Grand Theft Auto featuring last but not least.

I recently purchased Grand Theft Auto 1 to put on display in my studio, and I love it! The cover just looks very cool, it featured some printed material including the in-game maps.

And I so love the map of Liberty City, which is where the first game is set, as it has cool references to Dundee.

The neighbourhoods pay homage to Dundee areas and landmarks, from Ardler, to the Dundee Law with two neighbourhoods in the game being called “Law Island” and “No Law”, the latter also works well within the context of Grand Theft Auto.

Global influence

But to see the amount of influence this video game series has had on the world is simply unbelievable.

You have references of the game in many television shows and films, one of my favourites was on Family Guy when Lois urges Peter to play Grand Theft Auto for eight hours to help him improve his driving but ends up assaulting people and stealing a car.

Grand Theft Auto has helped cement Dundee’s place as a hub for video game development and learning the story behind the creation of the game was fascinating to learn.

Co-creator Dave Jones (centre) and his DMA Design team in 1997 before the release of Grand Theft Auto. Image: DC Thomson.

The fact that it even triggered a debate in the UK Parliament was something that I couldn’t believe when researching about the game a few years back.

We see politicians debating serious issues relating to the economy, health and social care, but video games? Well that was something I never thought was possible.

I really hope we get more Dundee-related references when Grand Theft Auto VI releases.

The last reference to feature such was in Grand Theft Auto V, when a restaurant, aptly named The Sundae Post, was featured, a clear reference to the DC Thomson newspaper, The Sunday Post.

GTA series is global hit.

Grand Theft Auto’s journey from a small studio in Dundee to a global phenomenon is a testament to the creativity and innovation of its developers.

The game’s influence extends far beyond the screen, impacting popular culture and even political discourse.

As we eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s heartening to see how a game that started in a relatively obscure location has become a cornerstone of the gaming industry.

Here’s to hoping that the upcoming edition will continue to celebrate its roots while pushing the boundaries of what a video game can achieve.

Dundee should be proud of the incredible impact this video game series has had on the world.

