Miller Thomson explains why Dundee United future was NEVER in doubt as Tannadice ‘revelation’ signs new contract

Miller Thomson is adamant his Dundee United future was never in doubt after hailing the “trust” placed in him by Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

Thomson, 19, has penned a new deal with the Tangerines until the summer of 2027, describing the decision as a “no-brainer”.

The extension is rich reward for a superb breakthrough campaign with the Terrors, returning from a successful loan spell at Montrose before starring in United’s Championship run-in.

Thomson told Dundee United’s official website: “It was a no-brainer for me. The gaffer has put his trust in me since day one.

“It’s good to have a manager who we’ve seen previously will give young boys a chance.

“That’s helped my confidence and spurred me on to go and impress him.”

He added: “Playing in front of the fans every week has been brilliant and I can’t wait to keep doing that next season – they’ve taken a shine to me and that’s been massively beneficial too.”

Goodwin: Thomson was ‘a revelation’

Thomson made 15 appearances for United last season and impressed with his fearless forays from right-back and excellent set-piece deliveries.

He can also play in central midfield, as he did for Montrose, and anywhere across the forward line.

That versatility is considered hugely valuable to the Terrors as they prepare for their Premiership return.

Goodwin lauded: “Upon his return from Montrose in the winter window, Miller was a revelation throughout the second half of the season.

“His impact on the side cannot be understated – he brought a completely different dynamic to the backline, offering us real pace and ball-carrying threat at a vital point in the title race, continuously improving on a weekly basis.”

The Tannadice gaffer added: “Miller still has many aspects of his game he has to continue developing if he wishes to be a consistent performer in the Premiership, but he is a talent we hold high hopes for.”