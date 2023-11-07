How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice hall of fame ‘role model’

Dundee United prospect Miller Thomson could scarcely ask for a better sounding board as he makes his mark in senior football.

The 19-year-old is thriving on loan with League One promotion hopefuls Montrose, most recently scoring and claiming an assist in their 5-1 demolition of Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Thomson has now rippled the net three times and teed up another two goals since joining the Links Park side in August.

While relishing regular first-team football and evidently rising to the challenge, Thomson is full of praise for the influence of his Montrose teammates — including Tannadice hall of famer Sean Dillon, who is still going strong aged 40.

“They are all brilliant lads up there,” Thomson told Courier Sport. “The experienced boys like Michael Gardyne, Paul Watson and Graham Webster are great with me, and then there’s the younger ones like Blair Lyons and Craig Brown.

“And Dillo (Sean Dillon) will kill me if I don’t mention him, as well!

“He is an incredible role model. You learn a lot from being at the same club as someone like Dillo, with all his experience.

“He is always ready to give me tips about my game, but also checks how I’m getting on away from football. He is great shape and is an example of how to look after yourself and be a top pro.”

Setting a target

Thomson’s performances are all the more impressive given he is operating in a central midfield role, albeit with ample freedom to find space, burst forward and work his magic.

Effectively given a “free role” in the unforgiven surroundings of Scotland’s third tier, Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is showing immense faith in the teenager.

Thomson added: “I’m not used to playing central midfield, but I’m enjoying it. I’m able to get on the ball a lot and the gaffer (Stewart Petrie) has given me the freedom to go and express myself.

“I really appreciate him trusting me to play and hopefully make things happen. Getting goals and assists is the main thing I can do to repay that. My aim before January is to hit double-figures for goals and assists (combined).”

The Kai Fotheringham path?

It remains to be seen whether Thomson’s form proves enough to earn a recall in January, as happened with Kai Fotheringham last term when his sparkling five months at Stirling Albion secured him a crack at the United first-team.

“The manager (Jim Goodwin) is always asking how I’m progressing, how I’ve felt in the games and how I’m enjoying it,” continued Thomson, who still trains with United for a large portion of the week.

“It definitely seems like he’s keeping a close eye on how I’ve been doing. His message to me when I went out was: “You are a young boy — you need to go out and play games.”

“I’ve managed to do that and he’s just been encouraging me to keep it up and continue what I’m doing.”

Thomson added: “If United want me to come back (in January), and there would be the opportunity to play a lot of football, then I’d want to do that — but I’m really enjoying being at Montrose and loving my football.

“If staying here is the best path for me then I’d be happy with that too.”

Focus on youth

In the fulness of time, however, Thomson sees cause for optimism in the amount of minutes seen by the likes of Fotheringham, Declan Glass, Mathew Cudjoe, Chris Mochrie, Archie Meekison and Ross Graham this term.

A club fiercely proud of its youth development; Goodwin appears more than willing to give the kids a chance in the United side.

Thomson, who has already made seven senior appearances for the Tangerines, added: “That path is absolutely there.

“The gaffer at United has come in and given young boys loads of game-time. That is really exciting to see, as a young player looking for an opportunity.

“Hopefully, when I go back, I can be in contention as well.”