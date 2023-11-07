How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice hall of fame ‘role model’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice hall of fame ‘role model’

Thomson has played a part in five goals in 11 appearances.

Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours. Image: Phoenix Photography
By Alan Temple

Dundee United prospect Miller Thomson could scarcely ask for a better sounding board as he makes his mark in senior football.

The 19-year-old is thriving on loan with League One promotion hopefuls Montrose, most recently scoring and claiming an assist in their 5-1 demolition of Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Thomson has now rippled the net three times and teed up another two goals since joining the Links Park side in August.

While relishing regular first-team football and evidently rising to the challenge, Thomson is full of praise for the influence of his Montrose teammates — including Tannadice hall of famer Sean Dillon, who is still going strong aged 40.

Sean Dillon, pictured at Dundee United in 2016
Sean Dillon made 346 appearances for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“They are all brilliant lads up there,” Thomson told Courier Sport. “The experienced boys like Michael Gardyne, Paul Watson and Graham Webster are great with me, and then there’s the younger ones like Blair Lyons and Craig Brown.

“And Dillo (Sean Dillon) will kill me if I don’t mention him, as well!

“He is an incredible role model. You learn a lot from being at the same club as someone like Dillo, with all his experience.

“He is always ready to give me tips about my game, but also checks how I’m getting on away from football. He is great shape and is an example of how to look after yourself and be a top pro.”

Setting a target

Thomson’s performances are all the more impressive given he is operating in a central midfield role, albeit with ample freedom to find space, burst forward and work his magic.

Effectively given a “free role” in the unforgiven surroundings of Scotland’s third tier, Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is showing immense faith in the teenager.

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton. Image: Pheonix Photography.

Thomson added: “I’m not used to playing central midfield, but I’m enjoying it. I’m able to get on the ball a lot and the gaffer (Stewart Petrie) has given me the freedom to go and express myself.

“I really appreciate him trusting me to play and hopefully make things happen. Getting goals and assists is the main thing I can do to repay that. My aim before January is to hit double-figures for goals and assists (combined).”

The Kai Fotheringham path?

It remains to be seen whether Thomson’s form proves enough to earn a recall in January, as happened with Kai Fotheringham last term when his sparkling five months at Stirling Albion secured him a crack at the United first-team.

“The manager (Jim Goodwin) is always asking how I’m progressing, how I’ve felt in the games and how I’m enjoying it,” continued Thomson, who still trains with United for a large portion of the week.

“It definitely seems like he’s keeping a close eye on how I’ve been doing. His message to me when I went out was: “You are a young boy — you need to go out and play games.

“I’ve managed to do that and he’s just been encouraging me to keep it up and continue what I’m doing.”

Dundee United kids Miller Thomson, left, and Kai Fotheringham
Will Miller Thomson, left, follow the same path as Fotheringham, right, did last term? Images: SNS

Thomson added: “If United want me to come back (in January), and there would be the opportunity to play a lot of football, then I’d want to do that — but I’m really enjoying being at Montrose and loving my football.

“If staying here is the best path for me then I’d be happy with that too.”

Focus on youth

In the fulness of time, however, Thomson sees cause for optimism in the amount of minutes seen by the likes of Fotheringham, Declan Glass, Mathew Cudjoe, Chris Mochrie, Archie Meekison and Ross Graham this term.

A club fiercely proud of its youth development; Goodwin appears more than willing to give the kids a chance in the United side.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie
Goodwin has been willing to give minutes to United youngsters. Image: SNS

Thomson, who has already made seven senior appearances for the Tangerines, added: “That path is absolutely there.

“The gaffer at United has come in and given young boys loads of game-time. That is really exciting to see, as a young player looking for an opportunity.

“Hopefully, when I go back, I can be in contention as well.”

More from Dundee United

Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean
Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers - now they can…
Ryan Gauld expresses his anger at referee Tim Ford
Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'real success story' of Dundee United's Championship charge
Craig Conway played under Craig Levein at Dundee United before capping off his career with a cup double at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee…
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson: Dundee United WILL win the Championship — but Inverness were 'scintillating'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw…

Conversation