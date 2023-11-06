Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘real success story’ of Dundee United’s Championship charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘real success story’ of Dundee United’s Championship charge

Goodwin has been delighted by Declan Glass' turnaround in fortunes.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin is full of praise for Declan Glass. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has described Declan Glass’ progress at Dundee United this term as “a real success story” for the Tangerines.

The Tannadice academy graduate has endured a maddening few campaigns due to injury set-backs and a lack of minutes, spending periods on loan with the likes of Airdrie, Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Derry City, with varying degrees of success.

Glass struggled to get into the Cove Rangers side under Paul Hartley after being farmed out to the Balmoral Stadium for the second half of last season.

However, Goodwin, who attempted to signed the mercurial midfielder during his time in charge of Alloa Athletic, has sought to make Glass a pivotal part of his first-team group — and has been rewarded with some fine showings.

The 23-year-old boasts four assists and one goal from 17 outings and recently enjoyed his longest EVER run of successive starts in the United side (seven) before an untimely injury took him out of the team at Partick Thistle.

“Declan Glass is a real success story, for me,” said Goodwin. “I’m delighted that we were able to give him that bit of confidence and self-belief back in his game.

“Last year, he was out on loan at Cove and couldn’t get in their team.

“This season, we have worked hard with him and been able to get him back to the levels we all know he is capable of.

“Technically, he is one of the best players in the league — we just had to get him a little bit fitter, sharper and bit more consistent.”

Kai Fotheringham: Real potential

Goodwin has shown a willingness to gave United’s youngsters an opportunity to shine, with the likes of Mathew Cudjoe, Ross Graham, Chris Mochrie and, when fit, Archie Meekison all part of the senior set-up and afforded minutes on the pitch.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham is another who has grasped his big chance, notching another assist against Inverness at the weekend, allowing Kevin Holt to head home the leveller in a 1-1 draw.

He has now teed up five goals this season and scored another six.

And Goodwin reckons there is even more to come from the promising winger as he gains experience and nous in the final third.

Kai is one who has real potential,” added Goodwin. “He has to make better decisions in certain moments when he gets into those positions in front of goal.

“Sometimes he doesn’t make the right choice at the right time.

“But the more experience he gets on the park, and the more often he gets into those areas, he will learn and, as time goes on, make the right decisions.”

Ross Docherty latest

Meanwhile, Goodwin has not ruled Ross Docherty out of Friday night’s televised showdown against Dunfermline Athletic.

Should that game come too soon, he expects to have United’s club captain available for the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Falkirk a week later.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrie. Image: SNS

Docherty limped out of United’s 2-0 win against Airdrie last Tuesday night after 19 minutes with a groin strain.

“That (Docherty’s injury) is not something we are overly concerned with,” he added. “We’ll see how he is for the Dunfermline game. If he’s not available for that one then I’d like to think he’ll be available for the one after that.”

More from Dundee United

Ryan Gauld expresses his anger at referee Tim Ford
Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee…
Craig Conway played under Craig Levein at Dundee United before capping off his career with a cup double at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee…
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson: Dundee United WILL win the Championship — but Inverness were 'scintillating'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw…
Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Kevin Holt earns Tangerines point as Duncan Ferguson leaves Tannadice…
Jordan Tillson warming up with Dundee United
Jordan Tillson playing for Dundee United future as loan star recalls 9-minute madness in…
Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Duncan Ferguson reveals Dundee United old boys' reunion planned for Tannadice return
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football

Conversation