Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘real success story’ of Dundee United’s Championship charge

Jim Goodwin has described Declan Glass’ progress at Dundee United this term as “a real success story” for the Tangerines.

The Tannadice academy graduate has endured a maddening few campaigns due to injury set-backs and a lack of minutes, spending periods on loan with the likes of Airdrie, Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Derry City, with varying degrees of success.

Glass struggled to get into the Cove Rangers side under Paul Hartley after being farmed out to the Balmoral Stadium for the second half of last season.

However, Goodwin, who attempted to signed the mercurial midfielder during his time in charge of Alloa Athletic, has sought to make Glass a pivotal part of his first-team group — and has been rewarded with some fine showings.

The 23-year-old boasts four assists and one goal from 17 outings and recently enjoyed his longest EVER run of successive starts in the United side (seven) before an untimely injury took him out of the team at Partick Thistle.

Silky feet from Declan Glass ✨ United go marching on in the cup 🏆@SPFLTrust | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/HQQlVSkOgs — SPFL (@spfl) September 11, 2023

“Declan Glass is a real success story, for me,” said Goodwin. “I’m delighted that we were able to give him that bit of confidence and self-belief back in his game.

“Last year, he was out on loan at Cove and couldn’t get in their team.

“This season, we have worked hard with him and been able to get him back to the levels we all know he is capable of.

“Technically, he is one of the best players in the league — we just had to get him a little bit fitter, sharper and bit more consistent.”

Kai Fotheringham: Real potential

Goodwin has shown a willingness to gave United’s youngsters an opportunity to shine, with the likes of Mathew Cudjoe, Ross Graham, Chris Mochrie and, when fit, Archie Meekison all part of the senior set-up and afforded minutes on the pitch.

Kai Fotheringham is another who has grasped his big chance, notching another assist against Inverness at the weekend, allowing Kevin Holt to head home the leveller in a 1-1 draw.

He has now teed up five goals this season and scored another six.

And Goodwin reckons there is even more to come from the promising winger as he gains experience and nous in the final third.

20 year old Kai Fotheringham has a league goal every 96 minutes this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mvVmJZzEAg — The Young Team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@The_Young_Team) November 1, 2023

“Kai is one who has real potential,” added Goodwin. “He has to make better decisions in certain moments when he gets into those positions in front of goal.

“Sometimes he doesn’t make the right choice at the right time.

“But the more experience he gets on the park, and the more often he gets into those areas, he will learn and, as time goes on, make the right decisions.”

Ross Docherty latest

Meanwhile, Goodwin has not ruled Ross Docherty out of Friday night’s televised showdown against Dunfermline Athletic.

Should that game come too soon, he expects to have United’s club captain available for the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Falkirk a week later.

Docherty limped out of United’s 2-0 win against Airdrie last Tuesday night after 19 minutes with a groin strain.

“That (Docherty’s injury) is not something we are overly concerned with,” he added. “We’ll see how he is for the Dunfermline game. If he’s not available for that one then I’d like to think he’ll be available for the one after that.”