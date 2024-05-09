Jim Goodwin makes ‘most important job’ declaration as Dundee United boss lifts lid on new recruitment chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin makes ‘most important job’ declaration as Dundee United boss lifts lid on new recruitment chief

Michael Cairney has signed up as United's new head of recruitment.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and head of recruitment Michael Cairney (right).
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and head of recruitment Michael Cairney (right). Images: Shutterstock/Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin believes new recruitment chief Michael Cairney has the most important job at Dundee United.

Cairney was revealed last month as the Tangerines’ new head of recruitment, stepping into a role that has lain vacant since Sean McGee’s departure last summer.

The 30-year-old is already making recommendations to Goodwin.

And after masterminding last summer’s squad rebuild alongside chief executive Luigi Capuano, the United boss is pleased to have a new colleague with whom to share the load.

“Recruitment is huge at every club,” Goodwin said.

“The relationship between the manager and chief scout, head of recruitment is vital.

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney.
Dundee United’s new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“For me, it’s the most important job at any club in terms of getting the right types of players in to make yourself successful.

“There needs to be that relationship there because there has to be regular contact.

“It’s a part of the job I enjoy but there are only so many hours in the day.

“When you’re training, dealing with players, dealing with the media, preparing for the opposition and then going home to open the laptop to look at Wyscout for a few hours, it’s a huge task.

“Then there’s the travel down to England to watch players on a Tuesday night and how time-consuming that is.

“So it’s a big job and that’s why it’s great having someone down there on the ground with knowledge of the English game and looking at elsewhere.”

New Dundee United recruitment chief to have ‘an eye on Europe’

Cairney will be based in England and his role will see him scouring the market for players that fit United’s Premiership specifications.

Despite his relative youth, he has already racked up scouting and video analysis experience at FC Twente, a stint with Barnet as head of recruitment for the south of England, a head of recruitment appointment at Doncaster Rovers and a spell identifying and recruiting players for Sport Republic, majority shareholders of Southampton, Valenciennes and Göztepe.

Goodwin now hopes United will benefit from Cairney’s expertise in the English market – and also mainland Europe.

“Michael has been working away in the background for us for a considerable period of time now,” said the United boss.

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Jim Goodwin has led Dundee United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking. Image: SNS

“He’s still only a young man but he’s got great experience given some of the roles he’s had.

“He will be a great addition for us.

“Michael will be based in England because we know the Scottish market inside out ourselves.

“So he will be based down there, watching a lot of games down south and having an eye on Europe as well.”

