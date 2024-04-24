Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way

Dundee United have announced Michael Cairney as their new head of recruitment.

The Tangerines have wasted little time in building for the Premiership since their promotion was all but secured at the weekend.

The Championship title can be sealed on Friday night at Airdrieonians.

Manager Jim Goodwin spoke this week about the need to learn from past mistakes and to ensure summer signings fit the bill for United.

He said: “There’s going to be a lot of good players available in the summer – as there is every year – and it’s just about picking the right ones.”

‘Blank canvas’

A key man in ensuring the right ones are picked this summer will now be Cairney.

His career in scouting and recruitment has taken in the English lower leagues and Eredivisie side FC Twente.

His most recent role was with Sport Republic, who own an 80% stake in Southampton as well as owning clubs in Turkey and France.

Previously he was head of scouting at Doncaster Rovers in League Two.

“I am delighted to be joining a club of the size and stature of Dundee United,” he told the United website.

“It was an opportunity that I could not turn down after having discussions with both the chief executive and the board of directors.

“Helping the club fulfil its ambitions over the coming seasons is a challenge I will relish.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining the club – we have a bit of a blank canvas and an excellent opportunity to implement some new structures and processes.

“Work has been under way for several weeks on identifying some key targets and enhancing our recruitment strategy moving forward.”

Strategy shift

Chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “At the outset of this season, both the manager and I were clear in our process of recruitment, which was focused on acquiring players who were previously successful in attempts to get out of the cinch Championship.

“Having secured our Premiership status, the strategy has now shifted to building a squad that can be competitive in the top flight next term, and we perceive Michael and the head of recruitment position overall to be a key figure in this process.

“Looking at the long-term future of this area of the club, the construction of a recruitment department is of paramount importance, as this will play a pivotal role in the club’s efforts to develop players at Tannadice as part of our player trading model.”