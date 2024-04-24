Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way

The Tangerines have appointed Michael Cairney after all but securing the Championship title at the weekend.

By Reporter
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.

Dundee United have announced Michael Cairney as their new head of recruitment.

The Tangerines have wasted little time in building for the Premiership since their promotion was all but secured at the weekend.

The Championship title can be sealed on Friday night at Airdrieonians.

Manager Jim Goodwin spoke this week about the need to learn from past mistakes and to ensure summer signings fit the bill for United.

He said: “There’s going to be a lot of good players available in the summer – as there is every year – and it’s just about picking the right ones.”

‘Blank canvas’

A key man in ensuring the right ones are picked this summer will now be Cairney.

His career in scouting and recruitment has taken in the English lower leagues and Eredivisie side FC Twente.

His most recent role was with Sport Republic, who own an 80% stake in Southampton as well as owning clubs in Turkey and France.

Dundee United Tony Watt is surrounded by fans.
Dundee United players and fans celebrated at the weekend. Image: SNS

Previously he was head of scouting at Doncaster Rovers in League Two.

“I am delighted to be joining a club of the size and stature of Dundee United,” he told the United website.

“It was an opportunity that I could not turn down after having discussions with both the chief executive and the board of directors.

“Helping the club fulfil its ambitions over the coming seasons is a challenge I will relish.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining the club – we have a bit of a blank canvas and an excellent opportunity to implement some new structures and processes.

“Work has been under way for several weeks on identifying some key targets and enhancing our recruitment strategy moving forward.”

Strategy shift

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “At the outset of this season, both the manager and I were clear in our process of recruitment, which was focused on acquiring players who were previously successful in attempts to get out of the cinch Championship.

“Having secured our Premiership status, the strategy has now shifted to building a squad that can be competitive in the top flight next term, and we perceive Michael and the head of recruitment position overall to be a key figure in this process.

“Looking at the long-term future of this area of the club, the construction of a recruitment department is of paramount importance, as this will play a pivotal role in the club’s efforts to develop players at Tannadice as part of our player trading model.”

Conversation