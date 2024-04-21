4 Dundee United talking points: From ‘rattled’ to rampant as Tangerines title is assured – now big calls lie ahead for Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: From ‘rattled’ to rampant as Tangerines title is assured – now big calls lie ahead for Jim Goodwin

The Terrors will be back in the Premiership next season.

Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
Mochrie laps up the celebrations with fans. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United can prepare for life in the Premiership.

Chris Mochrie’s late strike secured a nerve-shredding victory for the Tangerines against Ayr United on Saturday, with the academy graduate pouncing from close-range after a Tony Watt header was parried by Josh Clarke.

The narrow win sees United move six points clear of Raith Rovers with two games to play and a superior goal difference of 36.

Even if the “C” does not yet adorn their name on the standings, the job is done.

Charged with rebuilding from the ashes of a relegation – for which he cannot be entirely absolved – while cutting more than £2.5m from the wage bill, boss Jim Goodwin has met his target in commendable fashion.

United fans get the party stated in the shadow of the statue of the late, great Jim McLean
United fans get the party stated in the shadow of the statue of the late, great Jim McLean. Image: Alan Richardson.

And Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action as United all-but claimed the title.

Chris Mochrie: The homegrown hero with a knack for big moments

Mochrie would be the first to admit he has not seen as much action as he would have liked this term.

But he has maximised his minutes.

When the story of United’s 2023/24 campaign is written, his contribution will be notable.

A last-minute winner against Inverness; a last-minute winner against Dunfermline; the goal that effectively sealed promotion at Tannadice – he has single-handedly turned three points into nine for United.

Still only 20 years of age, Mochrie will boast successive league winners’ medals, adding the Championship title to his League One crown while on loan with the Pars last season.

And for a Dundee boy to emerge as the hero on Saturday: the perfect script.

Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Mochrie celebrates after netting the decisive strike. Image: SNS

His fellow substitute David Wotherspoon deserves to be spotlighted.

He has endured a frustrating period sidelined with a minor, niggling calf issue but, as anyone who has followed his career may have predicted, when it came to securing silverware, he was ready to play a starring role.

The St Johnstone legend changed the game after replacing Jordan Tillson, picking up intelligent pockets of space, dribbling forward in possession and, crucially, delivering the cross that led to Mochrie’s goal.

Four in a row

The mark of champions is finding form and consistency when it really matters. Stepping up at the business end of the season.

The Tangerines have done that laudably.

Goodwin’s men have pieced together a four-game winning run, scoring 13 goals in the process, and keeping three clean sheets.

The triumph over Raith Rovers was defining, the 5-0 and 4-1 demolitions of Queen’s Park and Morton were comprehensive, and Saturday’s encounter with the Honest Men was nervy but, ultimately, satisfying.

This is their longest streak of consecutive league victories this campaign – achieved exactly when required.

The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph. Image: Shutterstock

And it should be noted that this fine run of results has immediately followed Rovers boss Ian Murray musing that United were “rattled” in the race for the title.

Consider that suggestion quashed.

Can United become record breakers?

This weekend marked United’s 18th clean sheet in the league.

They have shut out their opponents in more than 50% of Championship fixtures and conceded just 22 goals in 34 games.

Should the Tangerines keep Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle at bay in their next two games, they will register the best defensive record in the second tier since it restructured to a 36-game season in 1994/95.

St Johnstone, with 23 goals conceded (1996/97), are the team to beat.

Dundee United's Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt
United’s clean sheet king Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt. Image: SNS

United have flexed their attacking muscles on plenty of occasions; the front four of Kai Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton, Tony Watt, and Louis Moult boast 73 goal contributions (goals and assist combined) between them, after all.

However, their successes have been built upon a stoic, organised structure and, after the occasionally farcical travails of last season, what a contrast.

Planning for the future

United will attack the Premiership with ambition.

That much is clear.

No sooner had the Terrors sealed the title (in fact, they haven’t officially done so yet), than Goodwin was eyeing a place in the top-six for the Tangerines – speaking with drive and determination.

The joy of effectively winning the league with weeks to spare, is United can begin their preparations in earnest.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin applauds his side
Jim Goodwin has big calls to make over the next few weeks. Image: Shutterstock.

There is a swathe of Tannadice players out of contract in June and, while the club will no doubt seek to retain some, there will be other, more difficult, conversations ahead.

In Goodwin’s own words: “We built the squad in the summer to make us capable of getting out this Championship. The boys have done that and deserve credit but next season’s a completely different kettle of fish.”

Likewise, there are budgets to be cemented, targets to be identified and pursued, and a Premiership squad to be assembled.

Another hectic, testing summer lies ahead.

But it will happen against an altogether more positive backdrop than last year’s rebuild.

