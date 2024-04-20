Dundee United 14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return While not quite official, the Tangerines ARE going up. The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph. Image: Shutterstock By Alan Temple April 20 2024, 7:23pm April 20 2024, 7:23pm Share 14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4955611/14-best-pictures-dundee-united-premiership-return/ Copy Link 0 comment Barring the mother of all mathematical miracles, Dundee United have won the Championship title. Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United sees Jim Goodwin’s side restore their six point cushion over Raith Rovers at the summit of the table, with Chris Mochrie netting the decisive strike. With only two games left to play, and a superior goal difference of +36, even the most risk averse Arab can toast promotion. And there were plenty of fans more than ready to get the party started at Tannadice. Courier Sport has compiled the best of the snaps. Mochrie celebrates after netting the decisive strike. Image: SNS Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans. Image: Shutterstock. Kai Fotheringham roars in delight. Image: SNS Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations. Image: SNS Homegrown hero Ross Graham, excellent during the recent winning run, leaves the field. Image: SNS Tony Watt relishes the moment as he is surrounded by fans. Image: SNS One United fan makes the most of the moment as the Tangerines effectively seal promotion. Image: SNS What it means to PFA Scotland Championship team of the year member Scott McMann. Image: SNS Craig Napier’s full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion. Image: SNS Dundee United celeb fan Lorraine Kelly and husband Steve celebrate outside Tannadice. Image: Alan Richardson. A group of United fans enjoy the win outside Tannadice. Image: Alan Richardson. Showing the love: Two United supporters after seeing their side return to the Premiership. Image: Alan Richardson United fans get the party stated in the shadow of the statue of the late, great Jim McLean. Image: Alan Richardson.
