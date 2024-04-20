14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return

Barring the mother of all mathematical miracles, Dundee United have won the Championship title.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United sees Jim Goodwin’s side restore their six point cushion over Raith Rovers at the summit of the table, with Chris Mochrie netting the decisive strike.

With only two games left to play, and a superior goal difference of +36, even the most risk averse Arab can toast promotion.

And there were plenty of fans more than ready to get the party started at Tannadice.

Courier Sport has compiled the best of the snaps.