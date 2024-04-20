14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return

While not quite official, the Tangerines ARE going up.

The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Barring the mother of all mathematical miracles, Dundee United have won the Championship title.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United sees Jim Goodwin’s side restore their six point cushion over Raith Rovers at the summit of the table, with Chris Mochrie netting the decisive strike.

With only two games left to play, and a superior goal difference of +36, even the most risk averse Arab can toast promotion. 

And there were plenty of fans more than ready to get the party started at Tannadice.

Courier Sport has compiled the best of the snaps.

Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Mochrie celebrates after netting the decisive strike. Image: SNS
Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans.
Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans. Image: Shutterstock.
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight. Image: SNS
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations.
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations. Image: SNS
Homegrown hero Ross Graham, excellent during the recent winning run, leaves the field.
Homegrown hero Ross Graham, excellent during the recent winning run, leaves the field. Image: SNS
Dundee United Tony Watt is surrounded by fans
Tony Watt relishes the moment as he is surrounded by fans. Image: SNS
One United fan makes the most of the moment as the Tangerines effectively seal promotion.
One United fan makes the most of the moment as the Tangerines effectively seal promotion. Image: SNS
A delighted Scott McMann
What it means to PFA Scotland Championship team of the year member Scott McMann. Image: SNS
Craig Napier's full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion
Craig Napier’s full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion. Image: SNS
Celeb fan Lorraine Kelly and husband Steve celebrateDundee United fans celebrate outside Tannadice
Dundee United celeb fan Lorraine Kelly and husband Steve celebrate outside Tannadice. Image: Alan Richardson.
A group of United fans enjoy the win outside Tannadice
A group of United fans enjoy the win outside Tannadice. Image: Alan Richardson.
Showing the love: Two United supporters after seeing their side return to the Premiership
Showing the love: Two United supporters after seeing their side return to the Premiership. Image: Alan Richardson
United fans get the party stated in the shadow of the statue of the late, great Jim McLean
United fans get the party stated in the shadow of the statue of the late, great Jim McLean. Image: Alan Richardson.

More from Dundee United

Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Jim Goodwin gets Dundee United promotion party started as Tannadice boss sets immediate Premiership…
Chris Mochrie fires home against Ayr
Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Chris Mochrie effectively seals title for Tangerines
Craig Sibbald has been a mainstay in the Dundee United team since last season's relegation. Images: SNS.
Craig Sibbald reveals personal motivation for Dundee United's return to Premiership
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praised the backing from fans. Images: SNS.
Jim Goodwin hails 'exceptional' backing as Dundee United boss gives positive injury update on…
4
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have both achieved their season's goal.
JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a…
Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
When can Dundee United win Championship? Permutations as Tangerines near title triumph
Former Dundee United player Billy McKinlay reacts angrily to something said by a Bayer Leverkusen coach
Watch as former Dundee United hero Billy McKinlay sees red in West Ham Europa…
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and Tony Watt at Arbroath
Dundee United 'lucky to have' Louis Moult and Tony Watt
Dundee Uunited manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the BBC.
Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage

Conversation