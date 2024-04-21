Alex Salmond’s long road to 2026 election, as Fife’s Neale Hanvey confirmed for general election test

Alex Salmond’s Alba project is about to be tested in key contests including Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy. But it’s Holyrood’s North East region – from Dundee to Buchan – where the former first minister has set his sights.

“That’s where I’m aiming for the Scots Parliament in 2026,” he says, just as the party gears up for a big general election challenge this year.

That test will include places where the SNP already sits with decent majorities.

Mr Salmond is buoyed by polling samples which suggest his name recognition and legacy in the region still counts.

“The pro-independence support in the north-east needs someone who is committed to it,” he adds.

“Alba can have a free run at that.”

But while he holds back for 2026, candidates are being lined up for the general election this year.

They include sitting MP Neale Hanvey , who is being confirmed as the candidate in redrawn Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency today.

, who is being confirmed as the candidate in redrawn Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency today. It’s also expected that East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill, who served as justice secretary under Mr Salmond’s SNP government before joining Alba, will make a stand in Alloa and Grangemouth.

That’s an election contest firmly focused on the future of the huge Grangemouth refinery as much as the wider debate on oil and gas exploration.

The Electoral Commission has already approved an application to put Alba Party: Save Grangemouth on election material and ballots there.

As the strategy develops, it’s these local flashpoints which will find their way onto ballot papers.

Mr Salmond’s decision to put Alex Salmond for First Minister on regional voting papers in 2011 is often given as a reason for his success in that election.

A subsample of North East regional voters last month suggested Mr Salmond comes out on top as preferred first minister compared with Humza Yousaf and other party leaders.

Mr Salmond is aiming high for Holyrood based on that, despite a bruising set of results in 2021.

And he hopes to capitalise on recent problems for the SNP, Greens and Tories.

Speaking before Mr Hanvey’s formal “adoption” in Kirkcaldy today, Mr Salmond told The Courier: “He is the only MP in this Westminster Parliament who has brought forward legislation on Scotland’s right of self-determination.

“Along with Kenny MacAskill he has kept the saltire flying high in London while so many others have sat silent on the green benches.”

However, he sees the “breakthrough” at the Scottish elections in 2026.

“The recent Find Out Now poll suggested that we could realistically aim for 20 seats plus in a Scottish poll,” he said.

“However, now that Alba has emerged as the only party seeking an independence mandate at each and every election and, with the SNP, Greens and Tories now all in substantial disarray, we are increasing our effort for this year’s Westminster poll.

“We originally thought to contest 12 seats. With the level of enthusiasm in our branches it is now likely be rather more than that.

“If we work hard then Alba can make a big impact for independence in the coming election.”

Challenge in Kirsty Blackman’s constituency

One key general election test will be in Aberdeen North.

Alba is not ready to forget comments made by the sitting SNP MP Kirsty Blackman in 2018. She said voters don’t give “two hoots” about independence as they go about their daily lives.

Local Alba candidate Charlie Abel was confirmed this week as the man being asked to win over residents with an unabashed pro-independence message.

He worked in his dad’s garage and taxi business after leaving school in 1992, also pursuing his career in music with his Iron Broo Ceilidh Band.

He was an SNP member for 17 years before switching in 2021 and standing in the 2022 council election.

An SNP spokesperson said: “As the largest political party – and pro-independence party – in Scotland, the SNP will continue delivering for people across the country and making the case for a stronger Scotland with independence.

“In the face of a broken Brexit Britain, voting SNP at the next General Election is a chance for people in Scotland to make their voice heard – which is why page 1, line 1 of the SNP manifesto will read ‘vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country’.”