Fife Green MSP hopes Mossmorran promise will take heat off climate target U-turn anger

A Green MSP hopes a new plan on the future of Mossmorran in Fife can offset the wider backlash at a climate target U-turn.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell highlighted the commitment for a “just transition” in jobs as Scottish Green members openly question the party’s Holyrood power sharing deal with the SNP.

It follows the shock decision on Thursday to abandon a 2030 target of reducing emissions by 75%.

And while he said it’s right members have a say on the deal, he insisted the only way to combat climate “inertia” was to have Greens in the room pushing for action.

The pledge is one of a several measures announced by Scottish Government net zero minister Mairi McAllan as she conceded the promise to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions was “out of reach”.

An “unwavering commitment” to achieve net zero by 2045 will remain in place.

The government is yet to confirm the precise detail of the Mossmorran plan that it says it will co-produce with the operators, the workforce and local community.

Despite fierce criticism the government had over promised and under delivered on its climate pledges, often touted as world leading, Ms McAllan denied the policy change had proved “embarrassing”.

The decision caused anger among rank and file Scottish Green party members, who are now openly questioning their party’s deal with the SNP.

Green general election candidate Guy Ingerson, in Aberdeen, is among those backing calls for members to “consider withdrawing” from the so-called Bute House Agreement.

But the party’s MSPs have pointed to the package of climate measures Ms McAllan announced.

MSP points to Mossmorran plan as Green members revolt

Asked about the future of the agreement, Mr Ruskell said: “It is right for the whole membership to decide on whether to remain in an agreement with the SNP.

“But given the years of inertia there is only one way forward on climate change and that’s to double down on action. That only happens if Greens are in the room driving it.”

He told The Courier that the promised plan for the Fife petrochemical plant was “exactly” the kind of “brave and bold” decision needed to protect the planet.

No timeline has been revealed for when such a plan would be published, although it will likely set out options for plant’s future after the transition renewable energy and how jobs could be protected.

Mr Ruskell said: “Our report – A Meaningful Just Transition Plan for Mossmorran – underlined how an unmanaged decline at Mossmorran could be devastating for workers. This is a community still scarred by the betrayal of mining workers in the 1970s.

“But we know a greener, cleaner, fairer future for Mossmorran is possible. But we need everyone around the table – workers, unions, local community, environmental charities, and site operators – to make this a reality.

“This is exactly what a site-specific just transition plan for Mossmorran will achieve. And it’s exactly the kind of transformative approach we need to accelerate climate action and keep us on track to meet net zero by 2045.”

Asked about the nature of the plan, a government spokesman said: “The plan will support industry to reach net zero and provide greater certainty for workers on how the transition will impact them.”