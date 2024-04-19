Fife Green MSP hopes Mossmorran promise will take heat off climate target U-turn anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fife Green MSP hopes Mossmorran promise will take heat off climate target U-turn anger

The SNP-Green led Scottish government ditched its flagship target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

By Alasdair Clark
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown

A Green MSP hopes a new plan on the future of Mossmorran in Fife can offset the wider backlash at a climate target U-turn.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell highlighted the commitment for a “just transition” in jobs as Scottish Green members openly question the party’s Holyrood power sharing deal with the SNP.

It follows the shock decision on Thursday to abandon a 2030 target of reducing emissions by 75%.

And while he said it’s right members have a say on the deal, he insisted the only way to combat climate “inertia” was to have Greens in the room pushing for action.

The pledge is one of a several measures announced by Scottish Government net zero minister Mairi McAllan as she conceded the promise to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions was “out of reach”.

An “unwavering commitment” to achieve net zero by 2045 will remain in place.

The government is yet to confirm the precise detail of the Mossmorran plan that it says it will co-produce with the operators, the workforce and local community.

Despite fierce criticism the government had over promised and under delivered on its climate pledges, often touted as world leading, Ms McAllan denied the policy change had proved “embarrassing”.

SNP minister Mairi McAllan. Image: PA
SNP minister Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

The decision caused anger among rank and file Scottish Green party members, who are now openly questioning their party’s deal with the SNP.

Green general election candidate Guy Ingerson, in Aberdeen, is among those backing calls for members to “consider withdrawing” from the so-called Bute House Agreement.

But the party’s MSPs have pointed to the package of climate measures Ms McAllan announced.

MSP points to Mossmorran plan as Green members revolt

Asked about the future of the agreement, Mr Ruskell said: “It is right for the whole membership to decide on whether to remain in an agreement with the SNP.

“But given the years of inertia there is only one way forward on climate change and that’s to double down on action. That only happens if Greens are in the room driving it.”

He told The Courier that the promised plan for the Fife petrochemical plant was “exactly” the kind of “brave and bold” decision needed to protect the planet.

No timeline has been revealed for when such a plan would be published, although it will likely set out options for plant’s future after the transition renewable energy and how jobs could be protected.

Mr Ruskell said: “Our report – A Meaningful Just Transition Plan for Mossmorran – underlined how an unmanaged decline at Mossmorran could be devastating for workers. This is a community still scarred by the betrayal of mining workers in the 1970s.

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

“But we know a greener, cleaner, fairer future for Mossmorran is possible. But we need everyone around the table – workers, unions, local community, environmental charities, and site operators – to make this a reality.

“This is exactly what a site-specific just transition plan for Mossmorran will achieve. And it’s exactly the kind of transformative approach we need to accelerate climate action and keep us on track to meet net zero by 2045.”

Asked about the nature of the plan, a government spokesman said: “The plan will support industry to reach net zero and provide greater certainty for workers on how the transition will impact them.”

More from Politics

The Conservative MP for Fylde disputes the allegations (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Police ‘reviewing’ allegations MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds
The IFS published its findings on Friday following Rishi Sunak’s speech on major proposals for welfare (Alamy/PA)
IFS: One in 10 working-age people claiming at least one health-related benefit
MPs have previously raised concerns about genomics giant BGI (David Davies/PA)
Ministers working to counter risks from China to UK health data, letter suggests
Dave Ramsden, of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the UK has become a ‘laggard’ when it comes to its inflation performance (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Bank rate setter says he is now ‘more confident’ about UK inflation
Another delay means the Glen Sannox ferry should be handed over to CalMac at the end of July (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ferguson Marine boss reveals new ‘disappointing’ delay to delivery of ferry
The Cass Review was published last week (Yui Mok/PA)
Yousaf urged to provide ‘clear timeline’ for Cass Review response
Environmental laws have led to effective bans on house building in many areas across the country, Parliament heard (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rigid environment laws mean house building bans across country, Parliament told
Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after husband Peter Murrell charged
The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment) Bill received an unopposed third reading in the House of Commons on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Building society reforms ‘will support more working people to become homeowners’
A think tank has said Rishi Sunak’s proposed reforms to benefits will affect physically disabled people (Alamy/PA)
Physically disabled will be affected by payment reforms, warns think tank

Conversation