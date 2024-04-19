Metalheads and new fans invited to unite at all-day Dundee music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Metalheads and new fans invited to unite at all-day Dundee music festival

Drew Cochrane, guitarist of city band Catalysis, is the organiser behind Metal Fest.

Drew Cochrane, far left, is the guitarist of metal band Catalysis and organiser of Dundee Metal Fest. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Headbangers of all ages are set to savour one of Courier Country’s loudest rock events of the year.

Ear-bleeding bands from Dundee and far beyond – along with followers from all over Scotland – are set to descend on Beat Generator this weekend for the latest edition of the city’s Metal Fest following its successful debut last year.

Event organiser Drew Cochrane says he’s hoping to build on the success of both the inaugural all-dayer 12 months ago and a follow-up winter bash.

“The most satisfying aspect has been seeing people come to the first one from out of town then returning last December because they’d enjoyed it so much,” he tells me.

Catalysis have followed in the footsteps of city stalwarts Solar Sons. Image: Supplied.

“I’ve heard a lot of people saying it’s the kind of thing Dundee needed.

“People have kind of felt for a while that there was a gap in the market and it’s been great seeing Beat Generator heaving with people having a good time, with both the venue’s owners and the bands happy.”

Something for all metal fans at festival

Software tester Drew will be appearing with his own Dundee-based band Catalysis, who won a Scottish Alternative Music Award in 2022, along with such fellow stalwarts of the city’s live music scene as Solar Sons, Vivisect, War Within and Wreaking Joy.

The last two bands named come from a hardcore punk background and sum up the diversity of Dundee Metal Fest, which Cochrane reckons is an affordable choice for everyone from diehard followers to completely new listeners.

“There’s a lot of sub-genres within metal and it can be a pretty vast gap between some of them in terms of what they sound like,” he explains.

Catalysis are set to play on home turf at Dundee Metal Fest at Beat Generator. Image: Supplied.

“You have the thing that’s encompassed by the umbrella of extreme metal – very brutal, technical music with guttural vocals and stuff like that. People who like that maybe don’t like the more traditional Iron Maiden or whatever.

“We don’t want the metal scene to be closed off and hopefully we can introduce people to something new and a bit different that they might enjoy.

“The festival would be a great place to get started either if you’ve never really connected with metal before but you enjoy live music, or if you enjoy metal but you’ve not been to a show yet.”

All ages invited, from grandparents to angry teens

As for the demographic – again, it seems there are virtually no limits.

“It’s a pretty broad spectrum, but obviously metal in its various forms has been about since the late 60s with bands like Black Sabbath,” the guitarist declares.

“There are quite a few who are certainly ages with my parents – late 50 and early 60s – showing up, right down to the teenagers who are just getting into the rebellious phase and angry music for angry times.”

Besides the homegrown contingent, bands hitting Dundee include Cult Of Sobek, Disposable, Six Year Silence, Geordie outfit Souls Of Jack Ketch and melodic metallers Once Awake, who hail from Bergen in Norway.

Norwegian band Once Awake will be performing at this year’s Metal Fest. Image: Supplied.

“My thing has been trying to bring in high quality bands from outside, who might not be all that well known in Dundee, to an event where the line-up also includes local and other bands who’ve been around for a number of years with a substantial fanbase of their own,” says Drew.

“Dog Tired from Edinburgh are legends of the Scottish scene who’ve been around for a long time. One guy from Norway came over for the last metal fest and I got speaking to him and his band are now playing this one, so it’s a good way to meet new people.”

‘Strong sense of community’

Cochrane goes back a long way with Beat Generator and its proprietor John Cruickshanks, having staged his earlier Upload festival there from 2013-16 – and he sees North Lindsay Street as the perfect place to harness a growing camaraderie among Dundee’s metal noiseniks.

“Playing in bands as a teenager John was always good to me, and the venue has been the long-standing spiritual home of the alternative community in Dundee – whether that’s punk or metal,” he adds.

“The first festival last year had a really strong sense of community and I want the backstage atmosphere to be one of brotherhood without egos – everyone working together to deliver a fantastic day and win over new people to their bands.”

Dundee Metal Fest 2024 takes place on Saturday April 20 from 1pm. Tickets are available from the Ticket 24/7 website. 

