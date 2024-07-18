Folk star Eddi Reader unstuck from old Fairground Attraction rift as she returns to ‘spiritual home’ Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Folk star Eddi Reader unstuck from old Fairground Attraction rift as she returns to ‘spiritual home’ Fife

Eddi Reader credits Dunfermline legend Barbara Dickson with inspiring her to keep pursuing folk music.

Eddi Reader is looking forward to returning to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

She may be forever associated with the west of Scotland, but Eddi Reader lovingly describes Fife as her “spiritual home”.

The Fairground Attraction legend, who’s set to bring her solo band to Dunfermline’s Alhambra, is clearly proud of her strong familial and artistic ties to the kingdom.

“My great, great-grandfather, who was from Prussia, travelled to Edinburgh and his descendants and my distant cousins are still in St Andrews.

“He moved into the iron industry in Glasgow in 1870, so there was at the turn of the last century a kind of start of my family as it became.

“There always seemed to be lots of visitors from Fife to my grandfather’s house and I never understood why, but now I know.”

Fife ‘queen of folk’ inspired Eddi Reader

One of Dunfermline’s most revered daughters, of course, is the singer Eddi calls “the queen of folk” – Barbara Dickson.

“She is one of my big heroes,” says the three-time Brit Award winner.

“She was one of the only women that inspired me back in the day. Folk music in 1978 was full of men that were getting a bit drunk and there was only a few women.

Barabara Dickson plays alongside Rab Noakes at The Great Fife Roadshow 50th Anniversary Concert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“A lot of them were just taking tickets at the door and clearing the tables at folk clubs, so Barbara Dickson at that point was a big star of the scene who had gone on to bigger things.

“By the time I was going to folk clubs in North Ayrshire the tales of Barbara partying all night and singing till the early hours of the morning at the Irvine Marymass were legion.

“Playing the guitar the way she does, she’s a genius. Her, Bonnie Raitt, Kiki Dee – these were women that were pioneers for us girls back in the day.”

Reunion reflections with Fairground Attraction

Eddi’s just returned home to Glasgow from a short tour of Japan with Fairground Attraction, where the recently reformed four-piece played their last gig before splitting up in 1989.

The band, whose 1988 classic Perfect topped the charts, are due to release a comeback album in September, with their latest  single Beautiful Happening out now.

Reflecting on the reunion, Eddi says she’s happy that she’s patched up her relationship with main songwriter Mark Nevin.

Eddi Reader with newly-reformed Fairground Attraction ahead of her gig in Fife. Image: Supplied.

“We didn’t ever not get along, it was just we had this different idea of what a group is,” the welder’s daughter explains.

“I just thought I’d rather not dwell on the past so that before I go off this planet, whenever that’ll be, I’ll have un-Velcroed myself from any old grievance.

“I thought that the music spoke so much louder than any individuals in the band. We had a lovely little sound that was quite unusual back in the day – it was kind of acoustic when everything else was being very synthetic and I was very proud of it.

“Now I’m donating my own time with Mark’s songs and ideas, whereas with my own thing I’m living in the moment and spreading a bit of good feeling in the room and hoping that whatever I’m inspired to sing comes out.”

Eddi Reader: I identify with ‘vagabond’

Underlining the sense of spontaneity that anyone going along to tonight’s show can expect, the 64-year-old says she’s constantly guided by one Fife forebear in particular.

“Sometimes I don’t do anything from any record that I’m on, but there will be lots of songs from Vagabond because I’m noticing that when I go on stage a lot of things from that album seem to call to me,” says Eddi, who sang on Dunfermline icons Big Country’s 1999 single Fragile Thing.

“I think it’s because I identify with the word ‘vagabond’ and – from my three times great-grandfather from Germany who played music in the streets of Leith – I find myself caught up in the DNA of being a minstrel that travels around like a vagabond.

Eddi Reader on stage. Image: Supplied.

“That’s kind of where I feel I’m most alive – when I’m playing to strangers or people that have come back to see me a lot of times. And I have no commitment to any career, I really don’t.

“I don’t know many people that would just sing for nothing till four in the morning at parties like I do. I am that kind of singing thing and when I was that thing full-blown it was a sight to behold and I loved being that.

“Now I’m older I’m more settled about what I do because I’m not chasing any big glittering prize.”

Eddi Reader will play the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on July 19 2024. Tickets are available from the venue’s website or by calling 01383 733666.

