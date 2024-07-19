I tried goat therapy at newly launched Lunan Bay farm to fibre experience – what’s my verdict?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

I tried goat therapy at newly launched Lunan Bay farm to fibre experience – what’s my verdict?

The experience offers goat cuddles, feeding and grooming, plus sea dipping and the chance to explore a ruined castle.

Gayle indulges in some goat therapy at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

‘It’s like crack cocaine for goats’, says Jillian McEwan, handing me a bunch of rosebay willowherb.

Right enough, the animals go wild for it.

Within seconds, there’s a goat up on my shoulders, desperately trying to get at the plant, and a group of her pals are grabbing at leaves and flowers.

Once they’ve had their fill – or at least, all I’m offering – they chill out and allow me to give them a cuddle while I sit on a hay bale.

I’m at Lunan Bay Farm, enjoying a taster of the venture’s newly launched ‘farm to fibre’ experience.

Gayle is surrounded by rosebay willowherb loving goats at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
It’s themed largely around the farm’s stunning cashmere goats, with goat therapy, combing, spinning and dyeing sessions, but there’s also the chance to explore the ruins of Red Castle, dip in the sea, and sample some of the region’s produce.

Cashmere is king

I’d been to the farm in November 2022, not long after farmer Jillian and her husband Neil had started selling the first cashmere produced in Scotland for 30 years.

The supersoft fibre comes from the winter undercoat of the goats.

Some friendly cashmere goats at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
It’s an exciting year for the couple, who saw thousands of fans flock to the farm for the Goats in Coats Festival in Easter.

During the event, 86 baby goats (kids) wore colourful jumpers which had been lovingly hand-knitted by people in the local community.

Cute kids at the Goats in Coats Festival at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid.
Jillian tells me the festival’s huge popularity was what inspired them to launch the new cashmere farm to fibre experience.

“We’re running the experience in small, intimate groups of no more than 15,” she tells me.

“We’re piloting the tours this year in preparation for our full launch in 2025. The visitor feedback so far has been so encouraging.

Gayle and Jillian hang out with a goat in front of some cool artwork. Image: Kim Cessford.
“We’ll start off with locally-roasted coffee in our lovely new outdoor space and then head to our coastal paddocks for some goat therapy.

“After cuddles and photos, participants can help comb our goats and learn about how cashmere fibre is produced.”

Time for some goat therapy

It’s a lovely sunny day when we head down to meet the goats and they’re all super-friendly.

I have a whale of a time feeding and cuddling them, and make best friends with a cute doeling (a young goat) who’s keen to nuzzle my face, sit on my knee and climb all over me.

Gayle bonds with a young goat! Image: Kim Cessford.
The experience brings a huge smile to my face – I can see why Jillian calls this ‘goat therapy’!

After a quick combing demo, we explore other areas of the farm including a tent where spinning workshops take place, and the ‘beachside bothy’ which hosts dyeing sessions.

‘Your hair is pretty tasty,’ said the young goat. Image: Kim Cessford.

There’s also a brilliantly preserved Second World War pillbox to explore – currently the domain of swallows – and the exterior is lined with old bottles Jillian’s goats unearthed found in their coastal fields, some of which are 150 years old.

Jillian McEwan with some of the vintage glass bottles collected on the beach and now decorating the lookout pillbox at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
They’ve either been washed in by the sea or dumped in the dunes.

Meeting a Lunan Mermaid

Then it’s time to meet local guide Carol Evans, a member of the sea dipping group, The Lunan Mermaids.

Having lived here 20 years, she’s well versed on the tides and safest places to swim.

But before we go dipping, Carol, who’s hot on history, takes us on a tour of Red Castle, a few minutes’ walk away.

Carol Evans gives tours around Red Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
Visible for miles around, this consists of the crumbling ruins of a 12th Century courtyard castle, to which a tower was added in the 14th Century.

Carol tells me the original castle was built by the Barclays, and used by William the Lyon for hunting before Robert the Bruce gave the castle to the Earl of Ross in 1328.

A few centuries later, it passed to the Beatons. “The story goes that Elizabeth Beaton married James Gray, but James fell in love with her daughter and his wife chucked him out,” she says.

Brutal history

The castle was then attacked, sacked and burnt by Protestants led by James Gray in 1579, 1580 and 1581, although Andrew Gray of Dunninald, his brother, was summoned for treason for the act, having seized three guards and held them in shackles.

Gayle and Carol Evans investigate some of the names that have been inscribed into the wall of Red Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
The last occupant was the minister of Inverkeilor, and the castle was intact until about 1748, and partially roofed until the 1770s.

According to local legend, the castle dungeons remain intact.

While it’s in a state of ruin now, Carol is hopeful it won’t collapse for many years to come.

One of the names inscribed on the wall of Red Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
She also points out some fabulous drawings carved on the north wall of the red sandstone fortress. There’s a thistle and a boat, and a few names, one dated 1870.

What’s the story behind the poison bottle?

Then she pulls out a bag of “finds”. There’s a deer jawbone and a jug handle from the 1400s from the castle midden, plus a tiny green bottle from a midden in the dunes.

“This was carried by German aircraft during the Second World War!” she enthuses, her eyes dancing.

Carol Evans with a Second World War German pilot's poison bottle found in a midden on the dunes at Lunan Bay. Image: Kim Cessford.
“It would’ve contained poison, so if they were captured, they’d glug it. But why is it here? What’s the story behind it? Did the chap drink it?”

Sea dipping

A great storyteller, Carol has many tales of smuggling, romance and war – but she’s keen to get dipping, and so off we head to the sea.

Typically, it starts to rain as we strip off, and the balmy 16C drops to around 12C. No matter – we’re heading in! Let’s just say this – it’s refreshing!

Carol and Gayle enjoying a dip in the sea at Lunan Bay. Image: Kim Cessford.
Back at base, Jillian fetches us steaming mugs of hot chocolate while we dry off and gives an insight into other things happening this summer.

Having already worked with The Elder Statesman, an LA-based luxury brand, to launch a sock range featuring Lunan Bay Farm cashmere, the farm is collaborating with Johnston’s of Elgin later this year.

Carol and Gayle enjoy a dip. Image: Kim Cessford.
And in a few weeks, six of the farm’s goats will showcase the breed when they become residents at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

Deep dive into cashmere

For those planning to book one of the new farm to fibre experiences, Jillian hopes to give them not only goat cuddles and a “deep dive” into cashmere production, but also an insight into the environmental benefits the “regeneratively-managed” goats bring.

Jillian combs her goats to collect the cashmere fibres. Image: Kim Cessford.
“Whether your passion is goats, fibre, wellness, wildlife, nature, history or heritage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” she smiles.

“The goats are a highlight, obviously, but we want to give people a flavour of what’s like to live here at stunning Lunan Bay.”

Gayle hangs out with a friendly goat at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
  • The Scottish Cashmere Farm to Fibre Experience runs from 11am to 5pm and is £160 per person. Next date is September 1.
  • It includes a delicious lunch – seasonal food and drink from Jillian’s favourite food producers in Angus. lunanbayfarm.com

