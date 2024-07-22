My Dundee: DJ Hannah Laing shares her favourite things about her hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My Dundee: DJ Hannah Laing shares her favourite things about her hometown

Hannah Laing reveals where she finds inspiration for her high-octane 'Doof' tunes.

DJ Hannah Laing is touring festivals all summer, but there are some things about her hometown which she can't get anywhere else. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee born-and-bred DJ Hannah Laing shares what she loves most about the city she’ll be returning to after her bumper summer on tour.

What first springs to mind when you think about Dundee?

Broughty Ferry. I love the beach there and that’s definitely what makes me think of Dundee.

Hannah finds inspiration at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Where do would you recommend people stay when they visit?

The Perth Road, as that’s where most of the nice restaurants are.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

When I first went to the (now-closed) London nightclub, that was the first rave I attended. I saw Dave Pearce playing trance classics.

The London nightclub in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Hearing my favourite dance record, Silence by Delerium, for the first time in a club blew me away!

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

Agacan Turkish restaurant, it’s a wee cosy place. The food has been consistently good since I started going about 12 years ago. It’s a Dundee staple.

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

The top of the Dundee Law. I love the views there and the sunsets are amazing. It’s so peaceful too!

The view from Dundee Law. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

What is your first memory in Dundee?

I have a vivid memory of my primary school, Ancrum Road. I choked on a gobstopper in the playground and that’s about as far back as I can remember!

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

The Flame Tree Cafe – great coffee, great food. I definitely recommend!

The Flame Tree Cafe is famous for its rainbow bagel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

How’s 2024 going for you?

Amazing, I’m touring hard at the moment and playing festivals I once dreamed of.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Touring all summer and about to release a six-track EP on July 25 so I’ve been finishing up those tracks.

Hannah Laing’s Doof tour, Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Image: Michael C Hunter.

The EP is called ‘Into the doof’ and it explores the different styles of music I love. I don’t like limiting myself to one style as I love it all.

