My Dundee: DJ Hannah Laing shares her favourite things about her hometown

Dundee born-and-bred DJ Hannah Laing shares what she loves most about the city she’ll be returning to after her bumper summer on tour.

What first springs to mind when you think about Dundee?

Broughty Ferry. I love the beach there and that’s definitely what makes me think of Dundee.

Where do would you recommend people stay when they visit?

The Perth Road, as that’s where most of the nice restaurants are.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

When I first went to the (now-closed) London nightclub, that was the first rave I attended. I saw Dave Pearce playing trance classics.

Hearing my favourite dance record, Silence by Delerium, for the first time in a club blew me away!

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

Agacan Turkish restaurant, it’s a wee cosy place. The food has been consistently good since I started going about 12 years ago. It’s a Dundee staple.

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

The top of the Dundee Law. I love the views there and the sunsets are amazing. It’s so peaceful too!

What is your first memory in Dundee?

I have a vivid memory of my primary school, Ancrum Road. I choked on a gobstopper in the playground and that’s about as far back as I can remember!

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

The Flame Tree Cafe – great coffee, great food. I definitely recommend!

How’s 2024 going for you?

Amazing, I’m touring hard at the moment and playing festivals I once dreamed of.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Touring all summer and about to release a six-track EP on July 25 so I’ve been finishing up those tracks.

The EP is called ‘Into the doof’ and it explores the different styles of music I love. I don’t like limiting myself to one style as I love it all.