When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub

By Kate Brown
February 7 2023, 6.00am
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.

It took 130 workers to turn Dundee’s old post office building on Ward Road into the 2,000-capacity Circus ‘superclub’ in 2001.

Dundee’s existing nightspots wondered if they would be blown out of the water.

This after all was being advertised as the superclub to end all clubs.

Or so they thought.

Circus lasted a mere 16 months before being put up for sale.

The name changed to Afterdark in the process and became London Nightclub and Cubic Nightclub under subsequent ownership changes.

Eventually the music stopped for good and the lights went off in 2010.

So what happened?

Take a trip back to the dancefloor

Dean Entertainments took over the B-listed former post office building on the corner of Meadowside and Constitution Road which dated back to the late 1890s.

The Renaissance structure with its detailed columns and cornices in the city centre was easily noticeable and would provide the perfect location for its newest nightclub.

Over 130 workmen were hired to convert the interior of the post office into the Circus Nightclub in October 2001 which would include a 750-capacity bar on the ground floor.

Crowds used to queue round the block when the former post office was a bar and nightclub.
Crowds used to queue round the block when the former post office was a bar and nightclub. Image: DC Thomson.

Dean Entertainments spokesman Roddy Nicoll told revellers what to expect.

He said: “The bar on the ground level, which will be called Bar None, will have capacity for around 750 people, with a mezzanine-level restaurant with around 140 covers.

“Upstairs will be the club, Circus, which we reckon on having a capacity of around 1,800 to 2,000.

“There are also a number of features which are totally unique in nightclubs in this country.

“We will have a VIP area, The Sugar Rooms, which will accommodate around 250 people and will be one of only six authorised Dom Perignon retailers in Scotland.

“In the club, the ladies washrooms are going to make a huge impression; there is a retail unit in there and there will also be a lipstick room that is like a club within the club, with its own DJ and everything.

“On the upper floors of the building there will be the recording, television and radio studios.

“If we have a band or DJ playing, we will be filming it, and it can be beamed onto the 10 big screens in the club or on to the internet.”

Roddy said Circus would be the “one-stop shop” for all your entertainment needs and 26 artists were already rumoured to have been booked to perform at the venue.

He was confident the building would be open the following month.

He said: “The interior of the building has completely changed.

“We have had to form new lift-shafts, stairs, fire escapes and everything else.

“A lot of the old structure has been removed, and a lot of the old steelwork that was in there has been replaced.

“People are going to see an unbelievable difference when the project is completed.”

Opening night was a success

Circus opened on schedule in November.

Huge queues snaked around the street before the city’s revellers flooded inside to soak up the sights and sounds at what was Dundee’s newest nightclub.

After paying their entry fee at the ticket booth and climbing the spiral staircase the clubbers were immediately struck by the state-of-the-art neon lighting.

Small corridors would then lead them into different parts of the club.

The opening act that evening was 1980s icon Belinda Carlisle who performed some of her greatest hits including Heaven Is A Place On Earth and Circle in the Sand.

The dancefloor was packed and Circus became the go-to club for many Dundonians in those opening weeks despite the popularity of the nearby Mardi Gras and Fat Sam’s.

They were also being tempted by the promise of cheap drinks which hit the headlines when a so-called price war broke out between the Circus and the Mardi Gras.

A vodka and mixer went for just 30p in Circus.

Soon the Mardi Gras dropped their prices to 29p as swords were drawn.

Revellers on the roads before and after the club opened became a police concern. Image: DC Thomson.

The price war was heavily criticised by Tayside Council on Alcohol and the charity’s spokeswoman Frankie Claridge said the clubs were encouraging binge drinking.W

She said you could go out and “get as drunk as a skunk for a fiver”.

Business was booming for the Circus which was packed at weekends and during the week buses would bring students from St Andrews to add to the feel-good factor.

Other nightclubs in the area started to submit planning applications to convert their premises into bars because they were unable to compete with the new kid in town.

The club’s popularity wasn’t just causing problems for other businesses.

Tayside Police raised safety concerns in January 2002 over large queues of up to 2,000 people which were forming outside the packed club on a Friday and Saturday night.

Some people were waiting on the road which was blocking traffic and on two occasions the police had to close the road to protect both the clubbers and the motorists.

That – and the cheap drink – had now put the club’s licence at risk.

The Circus management decided it would only offer cheap drinks midweek and introduced stewards to help manage the crowds outside.

The city’s licensing board gave the nightclub a stay of execution.

Circus continued to be packed out at weekends with star names taking to the dancefloor stage including the likes of Dannii Minogue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Alice Deejay.

British DJ Brandon Block was another big name who appeared at Circus.

At the time, the owners of the Mardi Gras said that they expected the new hype around the club would die down eventually, and people would return to their club.

They were right.

The club was put up for sale

In March 2003, Dean Entertainments announced that Circus would be put up for sale due to what was described as a conflict with their other business interests.

Circus changed its name to Afterdark and was bought over by Glam Leisure Ltd.

Bar None then became known as Yuppies 80’s Bar which opened in September 2004 and became extremely popular at the time with clubbers of a certain vintage.

Partygoers at Yuppies 80s bar., which opened after the closure of Circus nightclub.
The Yuppies 80s bar was hugely popular with partygoers during its glory days. Image: Supplied.

That was helped by a DJ whose collection of weird and wonderful vinyl generally ensured the granting of a steady flow requests from the sublime to the ridiculous.

It wasn’t unusual in Yuppies to go from listening to Careless Whisper from George Michael before hearing Jim Diamond singing the theme song from TV’s Boon.

Fans enjoying the music at the Rocktalk Showcase 2006 in Yuppies bar in Dundee
Fans enjoying the music at the Rocktalk Showcase 2006 in Yuppies bar in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

It also became a venue for the annual Dundee Blues Bonanza where the songs being blasted out were more Muddy Waters and BB King than Chesney Hawkes.

Circus nightclub eventually became London.

Despite London winning an award at the Dundee Institute of Architects Design Awards in 2005, its success wasn’t to last.

London Nightclub was extremely popular when it opened under its new name in 2004
London Nightclub was extremely popular when it opened under its new name in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

London was taken over by Angus William Cruickshank Ltd in 2009.

The club was rebranded and renamed Cubic but its days as a leading venue were numbered and it never saw success like the other nightclubs in the city.

Under the new ownership, Cubic ended up nearly £70,000 in debt.

The building - which once housed the post office and later Circus nightclub - is now up for sale.
The bar and nightclub are now consigned to history with the building up for sale. Image: DC Thomson.

The club was liquidised and the new owners went into receivership after the Royal Bank of Scotland pulled the plug on the property’s mortgage.

Dundee High School purchased the building in 2013 and said it would invest £16 million into the property and develop a Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.

However the plans were abandoned in December 2020 after five years of fundraising.

The building was put up for sale again in November 2022 for offers over £500,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler
CR0041021, Graeme Brown, Kirkcaldy. Tartan Tails from the Star Paws Flyball Team are heading to Crufts in March to compete, here they are together for a training session in Kirkcaldy. Picture Shows: (Left) Abbie Lamb (10) from Aboyne, Erin Lamb (12) from Aboyne with Buck,Emma Fowler (13) from Inverkeithing with Yeager, Sophie Herald (16) from Arbroath with Yoda, Lucas McBrearty (13) from Dundee, Rachael Caldwell (21) from Dumbarton, Jessica Herald (14) from Arbroath with Noah and Erin Scorgie (22) from Brechin at The Strand in Kirkcaldy. Saturday 4th February 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tartan Tails flyball juniors hope to write another winning chapter at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented