Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee By Gordon Currie February 7 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 7 2023, 10.06am Lauren Hunt. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a… COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who… Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there' Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says… Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes — Defending the indefensible Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes — Timeline of a tragedy that shocked Scotland Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Most Read 1 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 3 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 4 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 5 Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer 6 Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer 7 Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission 8 Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire 9 Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak More from The Courier Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance… Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell? St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with… Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers… LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction… Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3… 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler When Dundee post office was transformed into 'superclub' Circus and London nightclub Editor's Picks Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a decent night’s sleep’ Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to compulsory job cuts Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who became a Tannadice master Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning 2 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 3 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 4 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 5 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 6 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 7 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 8 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance