7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

There is no difference between the impact a regular vape and a 7ft tall vape can have on the environment.

That’s according to Dan Tough, a 24-year old artist based in Dundee.

Dan is creating oppressive 7ft tall vape statues at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD).

His 4th year project focuses on waste, packaging and consumerism – “things that are visually appealing,” he said, “but are actually harmful behind the scenes.”

And for Dan, one of the worst culprits is the disposable vape.

To show the monstrous impact that disposable vapes have on the environment, he is making three of these enormous vapes.

“Using scale to amplify issues like this can be really effective,” Dan said.

“Someone said it looked like a shrine to vapes, or a totem pole.”

Some Dundonians go through two vapes a night

Dan has been gathering disposable vapes around Dundee for his art project.

“I’ve been collecting them at parties.

“People will go through one or two a night and I leave parties with my pockets full of Elf bars [brand of vape].

“Getting them from my friends and peers felt like a good way of holding people close to me accountable.

“They were all joking: ‘credit me for your art project’.

“But maybe I will,” Dan added seriously, “they have contributed to this waste.”

Dumped disposable vapes continue to be a problem around Dundee.

This weekend, campaigner Laura Young collected another 63 vapes in one hour alongside North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

Thank you @DundeeLabour and @DundeeLabStu for coming out today and going on a vape hunt! We found 63 in an hour (alongside lots of other bits of litter collected!)🗑️ @LabourMercedes and I teamed up and did the tiny route pictured and found a whopping 29! #BanDisposableVapes ❌💨 https://t.co/zqDOLLhc8d pic.twitter.com/ltdUNEvFTW — Laura Young (@LessWasteLaura) February 5, 2023

Laura said Dan’s vape statues accurately represent the way some people idolise disposable vapes.

“I think a lot of young people do treat them like a shrine.

“It’s been so good to see the Scottish Government jump straight on it” and start a review into the environmental impact of disposable vapes.

“But the UK Government has got to do the same.”