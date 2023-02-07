7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

By Joanna Bremner
February 7 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 7 2023, 10.48am
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

There is no difference between the impact a regular vape and a 7ft tall vape can have on the environment.

That’s according to Dan Tough, a 24-year old artist based in Dundee.

Dan is creating oppressive 7ft tall vape statues at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD).

His 4th year project focuses on waste, packaging and consumerism – “things that are visually appealing,” he said, “but are actually harmful behind the scenes.”

And for Dan, one of the worst culprits is the disposable vape.

Dan's work space featuring a normal disposable vape and the giant versions he has created.
Dan’s work space: A normal disposable vape and the giant versions he has created. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

To show the monstrous impact that disposable vapes have on the environment, he is making three of these enormous vapes.

“Using scale to amplify issues like this can be really effective,” Dan said.

“Someone said it looked like a shrine to vapes, or a totem pole.”

Some Dundonians go through two vapes a night

Dan has been gathering disposable vapes around Dundee for his art project.

“I’ve been collecting them at parties.

“People will go through one or two a night and I leave parties with my pockets full of Elf bars [brand of vape].

“Getting them from my friends and peers felt like a good way of holding people close to me accountable.

“They were all joking: ‘credit me for your art project’.

“But maybe I will,” Dan added seriously, “they have contributed to this waste.”

Dumped disposable vapes continue to be a problem around Dundee.

This weekend, campaigner Laura Young collected another 63 vapes in one hour alongside North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

Laura said Dan’s vape statues accurately represent the way some people idolise disposable vapes.

“I think a lot of young people do treat them like a shrine.

“It’s been so good to see the Scottish Government jump straight on it” and start a review into the environmental impact of disposable vapes.

“But the UK Government has got to do the same.”

Daniel and environmental campaigner Laura Young with his 7ft disposable vape sculpture in Dundee.
Dan Tough and Laura Young (environmental campaigner) with the giant vape. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

