VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry?

By Joanna Bremner
January 30 2023, 6.00am
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

People are littering dozens of disposable vapes around Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Perth and Kirkcaldy, The Courier has found.

Environment reporter, Joanna Bremner, here.

I spent a day walking around Courier Country to see how many disposable vapes I could find on our streets in the space of a few hours.

Disposable vapes are a problematic smoking alternative that have grown in popularity in recent years. A few weeks ago, climate campaigner Laura Young found more than fifty in an hour in Dundee.

This week, I visited Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Perth and Kirkcaldy. In total, I collected almost forty vapes.

But where did I find the most?

Is Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Perth or Kirkcaldy the worst for disposable vapes?

I found seven disposable vapes on the streets of Arbroath.

These were mostly around bars, restaurants and takeaways.

The best of the bunch was Perth, where I found just one discarded single-use vape in the town centre.

Again, this was on a stretch near pubs and restaurants.

But in Broughty Ferry, I found eight disposable vapes in one car park alone.

Reporter Joanna Bremner collected 37 disposable vapes around Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson

1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown out each week in the UK.

Throwing them on the street is not only damaging to the immediate environment, it is also problematic in the long run.

The plastic shell of disposable vapes is wasted, as well as the lithium contained in the  battery.

21 disposable vapes littered in Kirkcaldy

I found the most disposable vapes in Kirkcaldy.

There were 21 of these single-use vapes, over half of which I found in a single park.

Disposable vapes are a menace for the environment. Reporter Joanna Bremner found 15 in a single park in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

These numbers are worrying and show a trend of thoughtless littering.

So where should I be putting my disposable vapes?

As tempting as it may be for some to drop your vapes on the street, in a car park, under bushes or trees, or around the sides of corner shops, this is not where people should be leaving their disposable vapes.

You should be taking your disposable vapes to the recycling centre where they can be recycled.

Disposable vapes contain valuable materials including lithium batteries and copper, as well as plastic.

This means they are classed as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and should be disposed of at household recycling centres.

Reporter Joanna Bremner collecting discarded disposable vapes in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has commissioned a review into the environmental impact of disposable vapes, led by Zero Waste Scotland.

Anti-disposable vape campaigner, Laura Young, hopes this review will end with a ban on disposable vapes.

Laura has launched a petition to the Scottish Government to get disposable vapes banned now.

