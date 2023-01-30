St Johnstone come through ‘character-building’ January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone come through ‘character-building’ January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan Phillips

By Eric Nicolson
January 30 2023, 6.00am
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

January has been a “character-building” month for St Johnstone, according to Dan Phillips.

And the young midfielder believes the Perth squad will reap the rewards in February.

Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Rangers on Saturday extended their losing run to seven in league and cup.

But Phillips feels the performance levels against the second best side in the country on successive weekends is a more accurate indicator of where his team sit just now.

Beating Motherwell on Wednesday night will reinforce his point.

“We always believe we can go out and get a result,” said Phillips.

“But it’s been a tough month, definitely, and for us we are just focused on the next game.

“I’d say it’s been a character-building month.

“You can see from where we started the month to now, the results may not show it but the performances show there has been a lot of growth and development.

“It’s easy to come here, a big stadium against a big team, have a penalty given against you and go down to 10 men after what, 30 minutes, and let Rangers run away with the game.

Dan Phillips clashes with Ianis Hagi. Image: SNS.

“But I don’t think we did that at all. We showed the character and the spirit we have in us.

“If we apply ourselves like that in the upcoming games we’ll be confident of picking up some points.

“Over the last two games I think we’ve shown we deserve to be in that top six and pushing.

“We’re trying to go in the right direction.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on the Motherwell game. Every match is important to us and we take it one game at a time.

“We’ll go into it with the intent to win, play well and put this bad run of form behind us.”

Ibrox compare and contrast

Phillips made his debut at Ibrox in August as an early replacement for Cammy MacPherson.

He lacked match fitness at the time having been without a club in pre-season and Saturday’s display was a favourable contrast individually and collectively.

“I think we come out of this game disappointed because for 60 minutes we have gone toe to toe with Rangers with 10 men and we’ve battled really well,” said the Trinidad and Tobago international.

“We’re disappointed with the result but we’re proud of the performance and the energy we put in.

“It was miles apart from the last one here in the summer.

“We took the game to them and got on the ball a lot. We were very confident and positive with possession and in our intent.

“Even with 10 men you could see that we wanted to go out and attack rather than sit back and soak up pressure.

“It’s night and day for me personally.

“I feel much better and fitter when I’m on the pitch – I can get around and get on the ball.

“Hopefully I stay fit and that continues.”

