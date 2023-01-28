Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after ‘straight leg’ challenge ‘sums up the game’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after ‘straight leg’ challenge ‘sums up the game’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2023, 8.41pm
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson found it inexplicable that Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was allowed to stay on the pitch after his “straight leg” challenge on Adam Montgomery.

And the Perth boss also believes that it was the Scotland international, not red card recipient Nicky Clark, who went a the half-way line tackle with “force”.

Referee Willie Collum’s decision to send Clark off and let Jack away with a yellow – despite being instructed by VAR official, Nick Walsh to watch the incident back on his pitch-side monitor – provoked fury in the Saints camp.

And the booking that Davidson himself got during the 2-0 defeat at Ibrox was a reflection of his general frustration at the decisions that were piling up against his team, as well as the two big incidents, in particular.

“Where do you want me to start?” he asked in his post-match press conference.

“I’ll start with the Nicky Clark one.

“It was really harsh. The player was getting fouled originally – a subtle, little pull – and he’s lost his balance.

“As he’s gone to ground he’s flicked the ball round.

“Ryan Jack has come into him with force, not the other way around.

“I genuinely don’t understand it.

“It’s a really big decision and I definitely don’t think it was a red card.”

On the Jack challenge that followed a few minutes after Clark’s dismissal?

“The tackle on Adam was really late,” said Davidson.

“It was at speed, it was with force. He’s gone straight leg with his studs at Adam’s ankle.

“It gets a yellow card – that sums up the game.

“Normally when they go over it’s a red card. The less I say about that the better.”

Recent improvements

That Saints didn’t fold after a first half of injustices gives Davidson confidence going into the midweek clash with Motherwell.

He said: “I was frustrated with those decisions – little things and big things were irritating me – and others but I thought my players kept their composure and discipline and I was really pleased with how they responded.

“With 10 men we didn’t crumble and sit back in our penalty box to try and defend for 60 minutes. We tried to do the right things.

“On another day Drey (Wright) would have put the ball in the net.

“I’ve been really pleased with our last two performances against Rangers.

“We’ve had some tough games but I believe if we keep playing as we have done we’ll be in a good place come the end of May.

“We’ve got bigger games coming up. Hopefully we’ll get some good decisions and keep performing as we did today.”

