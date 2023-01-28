St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers as Willie Collum takes centre stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers as Willie Collum takes centre stage

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2023, 5.03pm
The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.
The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s losing run has moved on to seven matches.

Defeat to Rangers was a predictable result but Saints will rightly feel aggrieved that a refereeing performance gave them little to no chance of taking a point at Ibrox.

One red card given and one not given was the main narrative here.

That it ended 2-0 – a James Tavernier penalty and a Glen Kamara 57th minute strike – in those circumstances was no calamity.

Saints’ big game in a three-match week is at Fir Park on Wednesday night.

Talking points

This was the Willie Collum show unfortunately.

Anybody paying the slightest bit of attention to Scottish football will know that hand ball penalty awards have become an intolerable pandemic.

If Collum hadn’t pointed to the spot when a cross that came off Malik Tillman and struck James Brown’s arm, Nick Walsh on VAR duty would have called him over to the pitchside monitor.

The ball hits James Brown for the Rangers penalty. Image: SNS.

That’s where we are with this rule.

The big controversy – and where Collum got things badly wrong – was his take on what merits a red card.

Nicky Clark was ordered off on 33 minutes for taking Ryan Jack down near the half-way line after getting a touch on the ball first.

It was a debatable red, let’s say. But justifiable.

What wasn’t debatable was Jack’s late and dangerous lunge on Adam Montgomery’s ankle that Collum deemed to only be worthy of a yellow.

And, to rub a bucket of salt in the wound, he stuck by that decision after Walsh told him to review it.

Football-wise, Saints couldn’t blame Collum for a glorious chance they passed up deep into first half injury-time.

It would still have left them with a mountain to climb if it had been 1-1 at the break rather than 1-0 but opportunities don’t come much better than being through on Allan McGregor one v one.

Sadly, Drey Wright took a heavy touch and by the time he had gone round the Rangers goalkeeper the angle was narrow and he fell over while trying to shoot.

Player ratings

Matthews 8, Gordon 7, Considine 7, Brown 6, Montgomery 6, Wright 5 (Carey 4), MacPherson 7, Phillips 7 (Wotherspoon 4), Hallberg 6 (May 4), Clark 5, McLennan 7 (Crawford 3).

Saints’ star man – Remi Matthews

The on-loan Crystal Palace keeper was in top form.

The two leading candidates for save of the day were denying Alfredo Morelos when he was the only man the Rangers striker had to beat in the first half and a reaction stop to divert a Ryan Kent shot past the post early in the second.

Manager under the microscope

You don’t often see Callum Davidson getting booked and that tells you the level of his anger at Collum’s decision-making.

Most Saints fans will be pleased he stuck with the 4-4-1-1 formation that was introduced last weekend.

Given this is the second hardest away fixture in the Premiership calendar, that spoke volumes about how he felt it went the week before.

There was no change in tactics or personnel that would have impacted the result after Rangers scored their second goal in this contest, you suspect.

