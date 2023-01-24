St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given

By Eric Nicolson
January 24 2023, 6.00am
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s new-look system came together impressively at the first time of asking.

Perth boss Callum Davidson was pleased with the 4-4-1-1 that gave Saints a platform to compete well against Rangers in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

And he expects to see further improvements as his players become more accustomed to the formation switch from a back three to a back four.

“Although we’re really disappointed to go out of the cup I felt there were a lot of positives to take,” said Davidson.

“We wanted a response following the Livingston game and we got that. The team looked solid and showed a lot of energy again. 

“The players worked really hard to stop Rangers and that pleased me because I felt we’d been too easy to play through the week before.

“We changed our shape and worked hard on it all week. 

“We have played a three for a long time but we have the players to be adaptable and I was happy with the way the back four worked.

“Everyone knew their jobs and it’s something people will only get better at the more we play it.”

Happy with Hallberg

Melker Hallberg returned to the starting line-up for the first time in 2023 in a role that was close to that of a second striker alongside Stevie May.

“Melker gives loads of energy,” said Davidson.

“It was a difficult game for him because we didn’t get him on the ball as much as we’d hoped.

“But the two up top led from the front and were a key factor in stopping Rangers attacks.”

James Brown was substituted shortly before the visitors scored their winner but Davidson confirmed he will be available for Saints’ Premiership trip to Ibrox on Saturday.

Ryan McGowan, though, may miss out for the second weekend in a row.

“James is fine,” Davidson reported. “Unfortunately my captain was so eager to clear the ball he kicked him in the face and cut his eye.

Liam Gordon kicks his own team-mate, James Brown, resulting in him going off injured. Image: SNS.

“I thought he’d done really well before going off. Right-back is probably his favoured position.

“Ryan McGowan has a groin strain at the moment which isn’t looking great with bruising so we’re having a look at it.

“Hopefully the bruising is superficial and he’ll be over it quickly.

“Chris Kane is out doing runs on the grass so the next step will be getting him back involved in training, doing the twisting and turning.

“He’s managing to complete a lot of strenuous activity so hopefully he’s back soon.”

Squad trimming

Meanwhile, Davidson, who has recalled goalkeeper Ross Sinclair from Montrose, reiterated that he is keen to trim his squad over the next few days.

“There will be some maybe going out before the window closes,” he said.

“Some players haven’t played so it’s difficult for them and if some of them want to leave then that’s conversations we’re having.

“For the squad size and balance, we need to lower the numbers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Ross Sinclair will return to St Johnstone from Montrose. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone recall Ross Sinclair from Montrose and former Scotland U21 goalkeeper will now…
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…
Ben Davies and Melker Hallberg in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points and player ratings as Perth side exit Scottish Cup…
Nicky Clark during a St. Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Nicky Clark confident St Johnstone 'form will turn', with belief high of Scottish Cup…
Jordan White. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone make offer for Ross County striker Jordan White but have other options
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Ross Sinclair
Stewart Petrie keen to keep 'outstanding' St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair at Montrose until…
John Mahon and Adam Montgomery. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson opens up on John Mahon exit to Sligo Rovers…

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Footballer's curfew and decorators abused

Editor's Picks

Most Commented