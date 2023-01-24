St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s new-look system came together impressively at the first time of asking.

Perth boss Callum Davidson was pleased with the 4-4-1-1 that gave Saints a platform to compete well against Rangers in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

And he expects to see further improvements as his players become more accustomed to the formation switch from a back three to a back four.

“Although we’re really disappointed to go out of the cup I felt there were a lot of positives to take,” said Davidson.

“We wanted a response following the Livingston game and we got that. The team looked solid and showed a lot of energy again.

“The players worked really hard to stop Rangers and that pleased me because I felt we’d been too easy to play through the week before.

Better performance this evening with more fight and hunger in the team and a system that was far better.

Defence more solid, sadly the Brown injury and substitution unsettled the team at just the wrong moment but that’s how football goes sometimes.

Hopefully it continues.😇🙏 — Nigel Brackenridge (@supayr_nige) January 21, 2023

“We changed our shape and worked hard on it all week.

“We have played a three for a long time but we have the players to be adaptable and I was happy with the way the back four worked.

“Everyone knew their jobs and it’s something people will only get better at the more we play it.”

Happy with Hallberg

Melker Hallberg returned to the starting line-up for the first time in 2023 in a role that was close to that of a second striker alongside Stevie May.

“Melker gives loads of energy,” said Davidson.

“It was a difficult game for him because we didn’t get him on the ball as much as we’d hoped.

“But the two up top led from the front and were a key factor in stopping Rangers attacks.”

James Brown was substituted shortly before the visitors scored their winner but Davidson confirmed he will be available for Saints’ Premiership trip to Ibrox on Saturday.

Ryan McGowan, though, may miss out for the second weekend in a row.

“James is fine,” Davidson reported. “Unfortunately my captain was so eager to clear the ball he kicked him in the face and cut his eye.

“I thought he’d done really well before going off. Right-back is probably his favoured position.

“Ryan McGowan has a groin strain at the moment which isn’t looking great with bruising so we’re having a look at it.

“Hopefully the bruising is superficial and he’ll be over it quickly.

“Chris Kane is out doing runs on the grass so the next step will be getting him back involved in training, doing the twisting and turning.

“He’s managing to complete a lot of strenuous activity so hopefully he’s back soon.”

Squad trimming

Meanwhile, Davidson, who has recalled goalkeeper Ross Sinclair from Montrose, reiterated that he is keen to trim his squad over the next few days.

“There will be some maybe going out before the window closes,” he said.

“Some players haven’t played so it’s difficult for them and if some of them want to leave then that’s conversations we’re having.

“For the squad size and balance, we need to lower the numbers.”