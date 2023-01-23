St Johnstone recall Ross Sinclair from Montrose and former Scotland U21 goalkeeper will now challenge Remi Matthews at McDiarmid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have decided to recall goalkeeper Ross Sinclair from Montrose.

The former Scotland under-21 international has been in outstanding form for the League One side, keeping nine clean sheets in 18 appearances during his loan spell.

With Elliott Parish taking on the goalkeeper coach post at McDiarmid Park recently, Sinclair will now challenge Remi Matthews for the starting position in Callum Davidson’s side.

The Saints manager explained: “We are going to call Ross back from Montrose later this month.

“With Elliott going into the coaching side, there is a space for him to come back and challenge Remi.

“I’ve had a chat with Montrose so he’ll be rejoining us on the 28th.

“Ross has been excellent for them this season and is a keeper with a bright future ahead of him.

“Initially we planned to keep him there for the whole season but with Paul Mathers going we have reassessed things.

“So we think coming back here and pushing Remi for a place in the team is the best thing for him and for us.

“We have had Ross watched regularly when he’s been on loan and the big thing is he’s stayed fit and played regularly.

“That was a big thing for him after the last couple of seasons.

“We have obviously seen him in training every day here and he’s right up there now. He’s ready to go.”

High praise from Stewart Petrie

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Sinclair, 21, has a big future ahead of him.

“Ross has been outstanding for us since he came in,” Petrie told Courier Sport last week.

“There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind he will go on to have a long and very successful career in full-time football.

“Ross is brave and is not afraid to come for crosses.

“For such a young man he’s a great communicator and organiser. He talks well to his defence.

“He kicks really well, even on his weaker foot and he is also a superb shot-stopper.”