Stewart Petrie keen to keep ‘outstanding’ St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair at Montrose until summer

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair is destined to make a big impact in full-time football.

But the Links Park boss is keep to hang onto his Scotland under-21 loan star at least until the summer.

Sinclair has kept nine clean sheets in 18 starts for Montrose with Petrie convinced the Perth man can go all the way to the top.

“Ross has been outstanding for us since he came in,” said Petrie.

“We are lucky to have him here and would love him to stay for as long as he can.

“There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind he will go on to have a long and very successful career in full-time football.

“But we want to enjoy him while we can.

“If Montrose can play a big part in his career development then it will be beneficial to all parties.

“We’ll look after him, he’ll gain valuable matchday exposure and St Johnstone will benefit from his experience here.

“He’s not our player. He’s on loan until the summer but we are aware that it’s January and St Johnstone have the right to recall him this month.

“We also have the right to end the loan early but we hope Ross will be in between the sticks for us when we face Kelty Hearts next weekend.”

Ross Sinclair is a ‘great communicator’ and ‘superb shot-stopper’

Sinclair has picked up four Scotland under-21 caps and is highly regarded at McDiarmid Park.

And Petrie believes he has all the attribute required to make an impact at the highest level.

“Ross is brave and is not afraid to come for crosses,” added Petrie.

“For such a young man he’s a great communicator and organiser. He talks well to his defence.

“He kicks really well, even on his weaker foot and he also a superb shot-stopper.

“I’m over the moon with the contribution he’s made to Montrose during his time here.”