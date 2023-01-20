Councillors slam Scottish Government’s £4.7m cut to Dundee’s Scottish Attainment Challenge funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Councillors slam Scottish Government’s £4.7m cut to Dundee’s Scottish Attainment Challenge funding

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20 2023, 5.16pm
Scottish government funding to reduce the effects of poverty on educational attainment may be cut by 79% in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish government funding to reduce the effects of poverty on educational attainment may be cut by 79% in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

A budget slash of almost £5 million to a Scottish government scheme for creating more equal opportunities in classrooms, will further disadvantage pupils at schools in Dundee’s most deprived areas.

The 79% drop in Dundee’s share of funding for the Scottish Attainment Challenge has been condemned by city councillors as a failure of the SNP government to listen to concerns on the city’s education needs.

Launched in 2015, the attainment strategy, was set up to achieve greater fairness in educational performance across Scotland, with the core aim of reducing the effects of poverty on results achieved.

But a report in papers for Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee shows the massive reduction – from over £6 million in 2021/22 to £1.3 million proposed for 2025/26.

Liberal Democrat councillors, Daniel Coleman and Fraser Macpherson say the decision demonstrates the Scottish government isn’t listening on how to address the educational attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils in Dundee.

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan said the cuts: “shows that the Scottish Government have no real interest in education or improving outcomes for our children.”

The committee will meet Monday evening.

Dundee was one of nine councils identified with the highest levels of deprivation. This group are known “challenge authorities”.

In December, it was reported that the poverty-related attainment gap remains above levels reported before the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent periods of online learning.

Former Harris Academy Head Teacher Jim Thewliss, currently general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, previously told the Scottish Parliament’s education, children and young people committee:

“When we look at attainment challenge funding to begin with, it was directed at deprivation and nine areas were picked up.

“We know the number of young people impacted by deprivation in these nine challenge areas, surely it’s immoral to take away that funding.”

 ‘Government ignored concerns’

Strathmartine councillor, Daniel Coleman said: “The cuts to Dundee’s share of the Scottish Attainment Fund have been long highlighted, but the SNP government has simply ignored these concerns and the report going to next Monday’s children and families services committee underlines the severe cuts still to be borne.

“The report accepts that the funding cuts will mean redeployment of staff away from the attainment effort and non-filling of posts at retirements and the end of secondments.

He continued: “It is all very sad.  This fund is aimed at helping close the attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils.

“It is vital if Dundee is to continue to improve attainment right across our schools and give additional support where it is most needed.

“The report going to committee highlights the good work on attainment currently underway in schools thanks to this funding.

“This includes speech and language therapy, targeted support to help overcome barriers to learning, improved parental engagement and health and well-being.

The funding for these initiatives will be greatly reduced still further as we head towards 2025.”

Councillor Daniel Coleman. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

‘Lobbying for a rethink’

Mr Coleman added: “I will be asking the committee to make further lobbying efforts to convince the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville to think again and stop any further cuts to Dundee’s funding, restoring funding to its 2021 level.”

‘79% funding cut is disastrous’

Liberal Democrat group leader, Fraser Macpherson said: “A 79% cut in funding is disastrous and the council should not take this lying down.

“We must redouble efforts to highlight the issue and lobby Scottish Government to restore Dundee’s funding to the £6.2 million a year it received in 2021/22.

If these year-on-year cuts continue, the SNP will have failed Dundee and the city’s young people.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson continued: “I completely agree with Jim Thewliss’s analysis of the cuts to Scottish Attainment Challenge funding in the nine challenge authorities including Dundee, where tackling the attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils is so vital.

“When the Scottish Attainment Challenge was launched back in 2015, councillors were at that time assured that the Scottish Government was committed to the principles of improving the lives of young people in Dundee, including improved early social and emotional development.

“This is closely linked to language development, raised attainment in literacy, numeracy, health and wellbeing, improved engagement between school, pupils and parents and carers, increased opportunities for skills for learning, life and work, as well as increased employability opportunities with improved positive destinations for our pupils.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls
Locals are calling for parents to take action against anti-social behaviour at the Asda Kirkton store. Image: Google maps
Call for Dundee parents to help tackle Kirkton Asda anti-social behaviour
Laura Young says that the Scottish Government's review into disposable vapes must end in a ban. Image: Laura Young /Andrew Cawley
Anything other than vape ban would 'fall short', says Dundee's Less Waste Laura
Organ star Anna Lapwood.
TikTok organist making the archaic instrument cool has key role in Caird Hall's 100th…
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women 'not fit to be police officer'
Missing Dundee man John Rolfe
Missing Dundee man, 47, may have travelled to London
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rosie H Sullivan Dundee gig Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. na. Supplied by 7A MGMT Date; Unknown
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub
Post Thumbnail
Big cat fears saw Dundonians vow to shoot the 'Beast of Byron Street'

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Delays on A9 in Perth as gritter tips over on Inveralmond Roundabout
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Ross Sinclair
Stewart Petrie keen to keep 'outstanding' St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair at Montrose until…
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes' three secondary schools logged…
Mia Takemoto's Japadog.
Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

Editor's Picks

Most Commented