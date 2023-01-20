Councillors slam Scottish Government’s £4.7m cut to Dundee’s Scottish Attainment Challenge funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A budget slash of almost £5 million to a Scottish government scheme for creating more equal opportunities in classrooms, will further disadvantage pupils at schools in Dundee’s most deprived areas.

The 79% drop in Dundee’s share of funding for the Scottish Attainment Challenge has been condemned by city councillors as a failure of the SNP government to listen to concerns on the city’s education needs.

Launched in 2015, the attainment strategy, was set up to achieve greater fairness in educational performance across Scotland, with the core aim of reducing the effects of poverty on results achieved.

But a report in papers for Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee shows the massive reduction – from over £6 million in 2021/22 to £1.3 million proposed for 2025/26.

Liberal Democrat councillors, Daniel Coleman and Fraser Macpherson say the decision demonstrates the Scottish government isn’t listening on how to address the educational attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils in Dundee.

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan said the cuts: “shows that the Scottish Government have no real interest in education or improving outcomes for our children.”

The committee will meet Monday evening.

Dundee was one of nine councils identified with the highest levels of deprivation. This group are known “challenge authorities”.

In December, it was reported that the poverty-related attainment gap remains above levels reported before the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent periods of online learning.

Former Harris Academy Head Teacher Jim Thewliss, currently general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, previously told the Scottish Parliament’s education, children and young people committee:

“When we look at attainment challenge funding to begin with, it was directed at deprivation and nine areas were picked up.

“We know the number of young people impacted by deprivation in these nine challenge areas, surely it’s immoral to take away that funding.”

‘Government ignored concerns’

Strathmartine councillor, Daniel Coleman said: “The cuts to Dundee’s share of the Scottish Attainment Fund have been long highlighted, but the SNP government has simply ignored these concerns and the report going to next Monday’s children and families services committee underlines the severe cuts still to be borne.

“The report accepts that the funding cuts will mean redeployment of staff away from the attainment effort and non-filling of posts at retirements and the end of secondments.

He continued: “It is all very sad. This fund is aimed at helping close the attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils.

“It is vital if Dundee is to continue to improve attainment right across our schools and give additional support where it is most needed.

“The report going to committee highlights the good work on attainment currently underway in schools thanks to this funding.

“This includes speech and language therapy, targeted support to help overcome barriers to learning, improved parental engagement and health and well-being.

The funding for these initiatives will be greatly reduced still further as we head towards 2025.”

‘Lobbying for a rethink’

Mr Coleman added: “I will be asking the committee to make further lobbying efforts to convince the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville to think again and stop any further cuts to Dundee’s funding, restoring funding to its 2021 level.”

‘79% funding cut is disastrous’

Liberal Democrat group leader, Fraser Macpherson said: “A 79% cut in funding is disastrous and the council should not take this lying down.

“We must redouble efforts to highlight the issue and lobby Scottish Government to restore Dundee’s funding to the £6.2 million a year it received in 2021/22.

If these year-on-year cuts continue, the SNP will have failed Dundee and the city’s young people.”

Mr Macpherson continued: “I completely agree with Jim Thewliss’s analysis of the cuts to Scottish Attainment Challenge funding in the nine challenge authorities including Dundee, where tackling the attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils is so vital.

“When the Scottish Attainment Challenge was launched back in 2015, councillors were at that time assured that the Scottish Government was committed to the principles of improving the lives of young people in Dundee, including improved early social and emotional development.

“This is closely linked to language development, raised attainment in literacy, numeracy, health and wellbeing, improved engagement between school, pupils and parents and carers, increased opportunities for skills for learning, life and work, as well as increased employability opportunities with improved positive destinations for our pupils.”