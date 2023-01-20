JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up – like St Johnstone fans – instead of shutting up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football fans are used to being treated like the unwelcome relative who turns up empty handed at family gatherings and drinks all the booze.

Dunfermline and Dundee United supporters heading to, and already in, Dundee and Livingston respectively over the last week, have every right to be raging at the very late call-offs which left them out of pocket.

In tough economic times, their treatment was disgraceful and they deserve some compensation.

Dundee United wish to express our extreme disappointment following the late postponement of this evening's match at the Tony Macaroni Arena — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2023

To add insult to injury, St Johnstone’s belated response to their fans’ outrage at the pricing and ticket allocation for their Rangers Scottish Cup tie failed to offer a proper apology, or show the humility the supporters deserved.

That said – and as Saints fans seem set to show – punters can mump and moan, or take direct action.

With only around 500 home briefs bought, St Johnstone fans have chosen the latter course and have put up instead of shutting up.

The following is a statement from the Chairman regarding our home tie against Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Read here 👇#SJFC | @spfl | @RangersFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 18, 2023

It’s tough for diehard supporters to abandon their loyalties – and it hurts them to do so – but sometimes you need to express serious disenchantment with serious action.

If clubs aren’t prepared to treat their customers with respect, then it’s only by fronting up, as Saints fans are doing, that they and the football authorities will get the message.

Otherwise fans are urinating in the breeze – and those running the game will continue to treat them with the contempt.

Arbroath v Motherwell is my pick of the weekend’s Scottish Cup ties and one which evokes wild memories.

I covered the Lichties against Well in the third round in 2000 for BBC TV.

Referee Mike McCurry gave me the nod in the tunnel at half-time that he was abandoning the game due to high winds.

I broadcast the news from trackside, right next to the travelling Lanarkshire contingent, who went mental, bawling and shouting at me as though it were my decision.

It was understandable given that they were leading 1-0, but I thought it wise to beat a hasty retreat back to the tunnel area in case someone was tempted to stick my microphone where the sun wasn’t shining.

This time around, both sides are struggling for form and the cup is a chance to put those travails temporarily behind them.

It’s also an opportunity for Arbroath to land a big, money spinning tie in the next round, which would be a fair reward for the substantial investment the board have made in improvements to Gayfield and their outlays on playing staff and community involvement.

Dundee United’s progress against Stirling University should be academic, but Dundee face a stiff examination at St Mirren, who’ve offered tough tests to top six outfits like Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen, and are a physically robust outfit.

I’ve never seen a supporter score a goal and St Johnstone would even in normal circumstances be outnumbered and outshouted by Rangers at McDiarmid Park, but the numbers set to cheer the home side on after their ticket fiasco might struggle to be heard at all.

Professional players have to adapt to all circumstances, but Saints have made a tough tie even harder than usual without the backing of the bulk of their fans.