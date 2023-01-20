JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up – like St Johnstone fans – instead of shutting up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up – like St Johnstone fans – instead of shutting up

By Jim Spence
January 20 2023, 5.30pm
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS

Football fans are used to being treated like the unwelcome relative who turns up empty handed at family gatherings and drinks all the booze.

Dunfermline and Dundee United supporters heading to, and already in, Dundee and Livingston respectively over the last week, have every right to be raging at the very late call-offs which left them out of pocket.

In tough economic times, their treatment was disgraceful and they deserve some compensation.

To add insult to injury, St Johnstone’s belated response to their fans’ outrage at the pricing and ticket allocation for their Rangers Scottish Cup tie failed to offer a proper apology, or show the humility the supporters deserved.

That said – and as Saints fans seem set to show – punters can mump and moan, or take direct action.

With only around 500 home briefs bought, St Johnstone fans have chosen the latter course and have put up instead of shutting up.

It’s tough for diehard supporters to abandon their loyalties – and it hurts them to do so – but sometimes you need to express serious disenchantment with serious action.

If clubs aren’t prepared to treat their customers with respect, then it’s only by fronting up, as Saints fans are doing, that they and the football authorities will get the message.

Otherwise fans are urinating in the breeze – and those running the game will continue to treat them with the contempt.

Arbroath’s Gayfield is set to host a bumper crowd for Motherwell’s Scottish Cup visit. Image: SNS

Arbroath v Motherwell is my pick of the weekend’s Scottish Cup ties and one which evokes wild memories.

I covered the Lichties against Well in the third round in 2000 for BBC TV.

Referee Mike McCurry gave me the nod in the tunnel at half-time that he was abandoning the game due to high winds.

I broadcast the news from trackside, right next to the travelling Lanarkshire contingent, who went mental, bawling and shouting at me as though it were my decision.

It was understandable given that they were leading 1-0, but I thought it wise to beat a hasty retreat back to the tunnel area in case someone was tempted to stick my microphone where the sun wasn’t shining.

Jim Spence (left) mucking in on the pitch during poor weather conditions at Brechin City. Image: SNS

This time around, both sides are struggling for form and the cup is a chance to put those travails temporarily behind them.

It’s also an opportunity for Arbroath to land a big, money spinning tie in the next round, which would be a fair reward for the substantial investment the board have made in improvements to Gayfield and their outlays on playing staff and community involvement.

Dundee United’s progress against Stirling University should be academic, but Dundee face a stiff examination at St Mirren, who’ve offered tough tests to top six outfits like Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen, and are a physically robust outfit.

I’ve never seen a supporter score a goal and St Johnstone would even in normal circumstances be outnumbered and outshouted by Rangers at McDiarmid Park, but the numbers set to cheer the home side on after their ticket fiasco might struggle to be heard at all.

Professional players have to adapt to all circumstances, but Saints have made a tough tie even harder than usual without the backing of the bulk of their fans.

