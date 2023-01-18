Dundee United in shock late postponement at Livingston – and travelling fans are FURIOUS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s clash with Livingston is OFF after the West Lothian club’s pitch failed a late inspection.

And travelling Tangerines fans are FURIOUS about the last-minute nature of the postponement, with many already in Livingston ahead of Wednesday night’s rearranged Premiership fixture.

The game had earlier been plunged into doubt when Livingston scheduled an afternoon inspection for 3pm.

However, the Lions’ artificial playing surface was deemed playable after being checked, opening the door for United fans to hit the road for the evening’s contest.

❄️ After a second pitch inspection on the arrival of the officials this evening, our #cinchPremiership match against Livingston has been postponed due to a frozen pitch ❌ | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/l4QTNatpkJ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2023

However, just 75 minutes before kick-off, Livingston revealed a second inspection had been performed by match referee Matthew MacDermid and the pitch, which has been hit by sub-zero temperatures, deemed unplayable.

Angry Dundee United supporters, some of whom were outside the stadium, immediately hit out at Livi on Twitter.

Stephen Anderson said: “That’s an absolute joke, especially after a pitch inspection earlier and the fact it’s a rearranged game!

“Tinpot stuff from a club with a so-called all weather pitch!

“Fans should be at least compensated for their travelling expenses, not like it’s a surprise it’s cold!

That's an absolute joke, especially after a pitch inspection earlier and the fact it's a rearranged game! Tinpot stuff from a club with a so called all weather pitch! Fans should be at least compensated for their travelling expenses, not like it's a surprise it's cold! — Stephen Anderson (@Stephen4883) January 18, 2023

Paul Kelly, under the Twitter username @arabshedboy, said: “Livingston and the SPFL should be forced to reimburse the travelling expenses of all Arabs that made this trip.

“Ridiculous this was given the go-ahead at 3pm only to be cancelled at 6.45pm with no significant change in the weather.”

Writer and broadcaster – and well-known United fan – Billy Kay also had sympathy for travelling supporters, saying: “This is pathetic with so many fans en-route to the match.”

This is pathetic with so many fans en route to the match. https://t.co/KOI3CbZBf5 — Billy Kay (@billykayscot) January 18, 2023

And Twitter user @ToddCrozier7 summed up United fans’ anger, declaring: “Absolute shambles.

“Not only are fans being stung on ticket prices, they’re now being made to make a full/partial journey before being told games are off.